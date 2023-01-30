Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Golf League
The US Open champion is the latest big-name player to join the tech-focused golf league, which launches next January
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Matt Fitzpatrick has been named the seventh player to join Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ tech-focused TGL, with the announcement made via an Instagram live event hosted by popular YouTube coach Rick Shiels.
The Monday night golf league, which is being launched by McIlroy and Woods’ TMRW Sports in conjuntion with the PGA Tour, had previously announced Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa. The addition of US Open champion Fitzpatrick to compete against those players, McIlroy and Woods is another significant coup and continues a run of every player confirmed so far being a Major winner.
A post shared by Rick Shiels (@rickshielspga) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Fitzpatrick explained he finds the concept appealing. The 28-year-old said: “I’m excited, it’s obviously a really exciting concept. I think to be able to play some virtual golf, competing with the best guys out there, it’s going to be something different and something exciting so I’m looking forward to it.”
The league, which launches in January 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players in head-to-head 18-hole match play competition on a virtual course. The tournaments will be played on prime-time TV in two-hour slots in 15 regular-season matches followed by semi-finals and finals. Meanwhile, the action taking place in a special arena in Palm Beach, Florida.
Fitzpatrick admitted the idea of playing virtual golf in a team is interesting – and that he expects there to be a good atmosphere at the tournaments. He said: "I imagine it’s going to be loud, which is exciting. It’s a different format, virtual golf and I think it’ll be interesting, that’s for sure. The team aspect is nice. Teams of three is nice - not too big, not too small so yeah, it’ll be really interesting to be part of it."
When TGL was launched last August, Woods said: "TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sport's biggest events."'
Meanwhile, McIlroy was equally enthusiastic about the venture, saying: "I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Claims OWGR ‘Has Lost Any Credibility’
The 52-year-old also said he thinks the current system hurts the Majors more than the players
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Justin Thomas Among Pros Backing Sam Ryder's Decision To Wear Joggers
Thomas doesn’t see anything wrong in Ryder’s decision to wear joggers and ankle socks at the Farmers Insurance Open
By Mike Hall • Published