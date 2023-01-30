Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Golf League

Matt Fitzpatrick has been named the seventh player to join Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ tech-focused TGL, with the announcement made via an Instagram live event hosted by popular YouTube coach Rick Shiels.

The Monday night golf league, which is being launched by McIlroy and Woods’ TMRW Sports in conjuntion with the PGA Tour, had previously announced Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa. The addition of US Open champion Fitzpatrick to compete against those players, McIlroy and Woods is another significant coup and continues a run of every player confirmed so far being a Major winner.

Fitzpatrick explained he finds the concept appealing. The 28-year-old said: “I’m excited, it’s obviously a really exciting concept. I think to be able to play some virtual golf, competing with the best guys out there, it’s going to be something different and something exciting so I’m looking forward to it.”

The league, which launches in January 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players in head-to-head 18-hole match play competition on a virtual course. The tournaments will be played on prime-time TV in two-hour slots in 15 regular-season matches followed by semi-finals and finals. Meanwhile, the action taking place in a special arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

Fitzpatrick admitted the idea of playing virtual golf in a team is interesting – and that he expects there to be a good atmosphere at the tournaments. He said: "I imagine it’s going to be loud, which is exciting. It’s a different format, virtual golf and I think it’ll be interesting, that’s for sure. The team aspect is nice. Teams of three is nice - not too big, not too small so yeah, it’ll be really interesting to be part of it."

When TGL was launched last August, Woods said: "TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sport's biggest events."'

Meanwhile, McIlroy was equally enthusiastic about the venture, saying: "I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."