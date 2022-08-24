Woods And McIlroy Launch Tech-Focused Golf League For 2024

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy revealed TMRW Sports, a venture which will see the formidable duo team up with former Golf Channel President Mike McCarley in a bid to "shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience."

The pair have not rested on their laurels and today announced TGL - a technology focussed golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. TGL is said to showcase team matches from a purpose-built venue on Monday evenings in a prime-time 2 hour slot, which combines live action with advanced technology. In collaboration with the PGA Tour, the venture is designed to compliment its current schedule and offerings.

McIlroy and Woods are the first two golfers to have committed to the league, which will begin in January 2024 and consist of 15 regular season Monday night matches before a knockout series.

Speaking of the announcement, 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods said: "TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events.

"As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

Woods' new business partner, Rory McIlroy, added: "I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fuelled future of sports. TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who recently unveiled unprecedented changes to combat the threat of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, said: "The Tour has been committed to aligning our athletes with innovative technology and this initiative combines that vision with a unique golf atmosphere. A primetime experience featuring PGA Tour players will help attract a broader audience to our sport and the world’s greatest players."