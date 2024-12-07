Why No-One Has Earned A 2025 LIV Golf Card Via The International Series Rankings

The International Series Rankings provide one player a chance to secure their playing rights in the 2025 LIV Golf League but, after the conclusion of the PIF Saudi International, no-one actually secured the lucrative spot.

Now, you may ask why is that? Well, following the three-way playoff between Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt, it was Niemann who topped the International Series Rankings.

The issue here is that the Chilean is already a member of the 54-hole circuit and, consequently, it does not pass down to the second-placed player or the highest golfer in the rankings without LIV Golf League status, which would have been Ben Campbell.

Campbell was the highest non LIV Golfer in the International Series Rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of status, eligible players who finished between second and eighth in the International Series rankings secured automatic entry into the second round of this year's LIV Golf Promotions Event.

What's more, Asian Tour winners - plus the next 31 eligible players in the top 40 of the rankings - secured a spot in the first round of LIV Golf's Promotions Event, which has switched from offering three more spots in the lucrative League for the subsequent season to only one.

Either way, no player secured the top spot and ticket to the 2025 LIV Golf League circuit, meaning they will have to go through the Promotions Event, which takes place between 12th - 14th December.

In terms of the Rankings, Niemann edged out recent International Series Qatar winner, Peter Uihlein, by just 14 points, with Campbell and long-time Rankings leader, John Catlin, finishing third and fourth respectively.

Both men are reserves on the LIV Golf League and both have featured in multiple events in 2024 when called upon. Currently, it's unclear as to whether they will be on a LIV Golf League team in 2025.