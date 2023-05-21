WATCH: Club Pro Michael Block Makes Slam Dunk Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

As if making the cut at the PGA Championship and then playing in the final round with Rory McIlroy was enough, Michael Block sent Oak Hill wild on Sunday with an incredible slam dunk hole-in-one.

The club pro, based in California, is having the week of his life in New York and it all got unimaginably better when he struck a 7-iron from 151 yards on the par 3 15th hole and dunked it straight into the cup.

Watch Michael Block's hole-in-one:

"Rory, did it go in? No, no," Block was heard saying in the immediate aftermath before walking up to the green, picking his ball out of the hole and writing a '1' on his card right in front of the cameras.

The incredible ace, the first of the week at the 2023 PGA Championship, got Block back to level par for the tournament and day to get him inside the top-15 for a crucial return to the championship next year.

Block said on Saturday that this week will probably be the "best week of my life" and that will surely be a certainty now after his hole-in-one.

"I doubt if anybody on this entire property loves golf as much as I love golf," Block said. "I've learned at this point to enjoy the moment, to sit back and relax and enjoy it because it goes by fast, and life goes by fast.

"Before you know it, you're 60 years old and retired and look back at the videos on this and remember that was the best week of my life, and more than likely this is probably going to be the best week of my life."

He has won the low PGA Pro honors and a whole load of new fans this week.