Open Leaderboard 2022 Live, Latest Scores, Updates - Cam Smith Leads On Moving Day

3RD ROUND PINS Speaking of pins, here are the placement for the 3rd round. Which is the most interesting to you? 17 looks mental. The pin positions for Round 3 at #The150thOpen 👇 pic.twitter.com/at8iPGjb2VJuly 16, 2022 See more

BOB MAC BIRDIE After a bogey at 2, MacIntyre responds with an excellent birdie at the 3rd hole. With that pin placement I think we could see a lot of birdies there today as well.

WANT TO HOLE MORE PUTTS? Leader Cam Smitih has had a scorching hot putter so far this week but how does he do it? He explains all below... Keys to Cam Smith's putting success?Visualization and no practice stroke. pic.twitter.com/u93WNgR9YWJuly 16, 2022 See more

KISNER COOLS OFF At last, Kevin Kisner has cooled off, narrowly missing another birdie chance at the 4th. For a moment it was tracking towards the hole but he will have to make do with an easy par. He has climbed 30 spots today already. Playing partner Trey Mullinax is two-under for the day as well. In fact of the eight combined holes they have played, they have had five birdies between them.

BUNKER OF ST ANDREWS Hell, Shell, Road, Seven Sisters. These are just some of the bunker names you will hear this week but why are they called as such? Fergus Bisset explains the bunkers of St. Andrews in this piece. (opens in new tab) Kevin Kisner has just poured in another birdie by the way. Three-under through three. (Image credit: Getty Images)

KISNER FLYING Two straight birdies and a crisply flighted iron approach into the 3rd gives him another chance at birdie. Without a breath of wind there might be birdies aplenty today. With how he played yesterday Cam Smith must be licking his chops at the thought.

MACINTYRE TEES OFF One of only two Scots to make the cut (David Law is the other), he will be looking for a strong showing today to jump up the leaderboard and get a later tee off time tomorrow. Kevin Kisner has made back-to-back birdies to start his round as well. What would some of the leaders do for a start like that later?

ICYMI Just in case you missed it, the scenes as Tiger Woods walked up the 18th hole yesterday were truly iconic, and it could very much be the last time we see him at the Old Course in an Open Championship. "I've been coming here since 1995, and I don't know when -- I think the next one comes around in what, 2030 -- and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then," Woods said. "So to me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling. I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. And just the collective warmth and understanding. They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion. "And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here. And it felt very emotional, just because I just don't know what my health is going to be like. And I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don't know if I'll be able to play that long enough that when it comes back around here, will I still be playing?" That was special. pic.twitter.com/cb5DqqCvATJuly 15, 2022 See more

BIG NAMES MISSING THE WEEKEND For those of you who missed the first two days or haven't had the chance to see who missed the cut, there were some huge names who we won't be seeing over the weekend. Tiger, Phil and Morikawa are three of the biggest... Henrik Stenson +1

Louis Oosthuizen +1

Max Homa +1

Collin Morikawa +1

Ernie Els +1

Padraig Harrington +3

John Daly +3

Brooks Koepka +4

Phil Mickelson +5

Marc Leishman +6

Tiger Woods +9

KISNER BIRDIES 1ST Popular American Kevin Kisner birdies the 1st and the pin is back left so I will expect to see lots of birdies chances on that hole today. With the pin close to the burn over the first two days, players had to be a bit more cautious whereas they can really attack the pin today. Going long doesn't look too much fun though so it has to be tempered aggression.

BIG SHOT BOB TEEING OFF SOON Robert MacIntyre just snuck into the weekend and as a Scot he will be chuffed to bits with that. He is playing with Justin De Los Santos today, a player born to Filipino-American parents in Chatsworth, just outside of Los Angeles. Get a whole load of different players at The Open Championship, love it.

CROWDS ALREADY STARTING TO FILE IN With the early groups just teeing off, the crowds are already started to work their way onto the golf course to try and get those key viewing positions and seats. The course is bathed in glorious sunshine right now and there is barely any wind to speak of. I am very jealous of the players getting to play this morning.

WE ARE OFF And just like that, Richard Mansell starts the third round off. As you would expect, he finds the fairway with ease on the 1st. Oh and just on the first hole, I know everyone says it is the widest fairway in golf and you can't miss it, but with the crowds, and people walking everywhere, it definitely is a bit more narrow than you would think! With my occasional snap-hook, I would definitely still be nervous on the 1st tee!

THOUGHTS FROM THE OPEN As I would've probably mentioned in the live blogs from day 1 and 2, this is my very first Open Championship and it has been a very interesting experience. My first thought of the Old Course is that the television does not do justice to how severe and undulating some areas are. The Valley of Sin is considerably below the putting surface and the humps and bumps on holes like number 2 are incredibly large. My other thought is how cool St Andrews is. The course is right next to the town and it really creates a good atmosphere. There are loads of cool pubs and bars and they are bouncing all week, at least from my experience! The early starts in the morning have been tough I won't lie!

3RD ROUND WEATHER FORECAST Here is a snapshot of the weather we can expect today. We can expect it to be warm and sunny today but the cloud will increase in the evening. It looks like the wind will come from the South West and the breeze might gradually pick up on both days. If this is true then the back-nine on Sunday will be very interesting indeed. (Image credit: The Open)

MY FAVORITE GROUPS TODAY As you would expect there are some awesome groups today and I have just put together a quick list of my faves below: 10.30 - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau 11.15 - Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak 13.05 - Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard 14.50 - Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick 15.15 - Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott And of course the final three groups in particular are awesome; 15.35 - Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson 15.45 - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy 15.55 - Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

MORNING ALL Hello from the Old Course and an empty media centre! The first tee off time is 8.35am (local time), and the player who will likely whizz round on his own is Richard Mansell. Here are all the tee times if you want to see where specific players tee off - Round Three Tee Off Times (opens in new tab)