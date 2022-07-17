Rory McIlroy’s Day Of Reckoning

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

7 years, 414 weeks, 2,898 days. That’s how long it’s been since Rory McIlroy, arguably the most gifted golfer of his generation, won the last of his four Major Championships. Since that last trophy was lifted in 2014 there have been 29 attempts, six missed cuts and 16 top-10s. With every passing major, the head-scratching has become more vigorous. Could today be the day?

Well, first of all, he’ll need to overcome his playing partner. Having missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with rounds of 74 and 73, Viktor Hovland looked to many of us like an outsider heading into the 150th Open Championship. Fast forward a few days and his long game is back to its best and his long putting has been the star power that’s pushed him to the top of the leaderboard. What a fickle game golf is.

For the 24 year-old Norwegian, today will be his first real taste of the sharp end of Major golf (he’s had three top 15 finishes in 12 major starts). Whatever happens, over the next few hours we’ll find out an awful lot more about Viktor Hovland.

And then there’s the two Cameron’s (-12), Scheffler and Kim (-11), and Dustin Johnson (-10). With favourable weather conditions, it’s highly plausible that one or more of the supporting cast will make a run at the Claret Jug. Without the pressure of sleeping on the lead and with a layout there for the taking, don’t doubt for a second that these players are good enough to pile the pressure onto McIlroy and Hovland.

And yet with all these worthy winners and compelling storylines, you can’t help but feel that today will be all about whether Rory McIlroy is truly ready to put his Major Championship draught to bed. Looking at his array of near misses over the last 7 years (he's had 8 top-5 finishes since winning the 2014 PGA Championship), none of those chances were quite as clear-cut as this one.

On his shoulders will be a colossal weight of expectation, vocalised by the fans but also clearly felt deeply by the man himself. That he would be a most worth winner of such a historic event only makes the prospect of this final round even more mouth-watering.

If he is going to become the Champion Golfer of 2022, the Northern Irishman will need to push all of this to one side, put one foot in front of the other and play the golf we all know he can. Of course, this is much easier said than done. Getting across the line will not be easy but it’s a golden opportunity, the outcome of which, you feel will carry an importance that goes far beyond just this Open Championship. Strap yourself in, one way or another, it’s going to be compelling viewing.