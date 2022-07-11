Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Open Championship TV Coverage 2022

The 150th Open Championship takes place this week at the Home of Golf, St. Andrews. More specifically the Old Course which last hosted the tournament back in 2015.

The field is set (opens in new tab) and the big storylines heading in are Tiger Woods' participation, a number of LIV competitors teeing it up, and several golfers chasing their own slice of history. Collin Morikawa for example is looking to become the first man since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back Open Championships.

It is going to be a momentous week with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend, including a number of people from the Golf Monthly team. Given all of this, we should be in for one of the greatest weeks of golf ever so to make sure you miss none of it, below are all the TV coverage details.

How To Watch With A VPN

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch The Open by using VPNs. VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch The Open live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

The Open Championship TV Coverage 2022

Sky Sports Open Championship Coverage

(Times in GMT)

Thursday, July 14: 6.30am-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, July 15: 6.30am-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, July 16: 9am-8pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, July 17: 8am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

Open Championship Coverage In The US

(Times in EST)

Thursday, July 14: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA)

Friday, July 15: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA)

Saturday, July 16: 5am-7am (USA), 7am-3pm (NBC)

Sunday, July 17: 4am-7am (USA), 7am-2pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

For more Open content, check out the Golf Monthly website.