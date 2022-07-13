150th Open Championship Weather Forecast
We take a look at the weather ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews
The Open Championship is a special time of the year and it is made extra special with the 150th edition being played at the Home of Golf - St Andrews.
The town of St Andrews last hosted golf's first Major in 2015 when US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson defeated Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff.
Weather played a significant part that week as heavy rain and strong winds suspended play twice. On Saturday, barely a ball was hit and much of the third round was played on Sunday before the final round and subsequent playoff concluded late on Monday afternoon.
The golfing gods have looked down upon the Old Course favourably this week as St Andrews recorded its highest temperature in July (29.3 degrees Celsius, 84.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Whilst the temperature is cooler by the time the Championship gets underway, only short and light spells of rain are expected. Couple that with moderate winds and we are sure to see players battle firm and fast conditions for the chance to be crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year.
Day One - Thursday 14 July 2022
A dry and bright start. Cloud amounts tending to increase during the day but some sunny spells likely to continue. Much of the day dry though with a chance of showers during the afternoon.
High: 19°C (66°F) Low:12°C (54°F).
Winds: W or SW 7-10mph, picking up during the day to W or NW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Day Two - Friday 15 July 2022
Perhaps bright at first before clouding over. A good deal of dry weather is expected through the day but with an increased chance of some rain at times (0-2 mm). Cloud breaking with a diminishing chance of rain during the evening.
High: 19°C (66°F).
Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph, varying in direction later.
Day Three - Saturday 16 July 2022
Most likely dry with a good deal of sunshine.
High: 21°C (70°F).
Winds: Winds picking up during the day to S-SE 8-12 mph, perhaps some gusts 15-20 mph during the afternoon.
Day Four - Sunday 17 July 2022
Showers possible but much of the day likely dry with warm sunny spells. Temperature is set to be the warmest of the Championship days.
High: 24°C (75°F).
Winds: Winds from the S or SW and likely similar in strength to Saturday.
