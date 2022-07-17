Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Filippo Celli

1. Celli was born on September 6th, 2000 in Rome, Italy.

2. The Italian golfer got a late start to the game because his Dad took him to play when he was 13 years old.

3. Celli's home club is Olgiata Golf Club, located just north of Rome. The course opened in 1962. It has 27 holes and it was here in 1973 Tony Jacklin won the Italian Open, and where, in 2004, Ian Poulter did so. It has also hosted the World Cup.

4. Celli won the European Amateur Championship by a shot over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. In the event that was played at Parador Campo de Golf El Saler in Spain, Celli shot 69 in the final round for the victory. Celli became the fourth Italian player to lift the trophy.

5. In 2020 Celli got a chance to play golf in America when he was offered a scholarship to play at Texas Christian University. Whilst there he finished 6th at the 2021 Big 12 Championship and 19th at the 2021 NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

6. At the time of writing Celli was ranked 76th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

7. It looks like Celli is a Callaway staff player as he uses a number of clubs from the brand as well as a proper Callaway Staff bag. We are yet to confirm what specific specs he has as part of his setup.

8. Thanks to his European Amateur Championship victory Celli qualified for the 2022 Open Championship. It was his 1st Major appearance of any kind.