How To Watch The Open 2026: Free Streams & TV Details For 1st Round Of Royal Birkdale Major

Watch The Open Championship 2026 as the world's best players compete in golf's final men's Major of the year, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming here in Golf Monthly's in-depth guide.

favourite. However, he has not won since January and missed the cut at last week’s Scottish Open, ending his remarkable streak of 78 consecutive cuts made. A successful title defence would also end a long wait for a repeat Open champion, with the last back-to-back winner being Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

Rory McIlroy already has a Major victory this season and finished tied fourth the last time The Open was held at Royal Birkdale in 2017, although the course has undergone significant changes since then. That year’s championship was won by Jordan Spieth.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished tied fourth in last year’s Open, arrives in strong form with three victories already this season and is bidding to become the first Englishman to lift the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo in 1992.

Chris Gotterup, third at last year’s Open at Royal Portrush, also heads into the week with three wins in 2026 and will be looking to build on his recent Major form.

Justin Rose returns to the venue where he announced himself on the world stage, finishing fourth at Royal Birkdale in 1998 as a 17-year-old.

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Open online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I Watch The Open Championship for free?

The Royal & Ancient will provide some free coverage via its streaming platform, R&A TV. You can stream four featured groups a day and a "Live at the Range" feed as well.

Looking for full access to the main Open coverage? In the US, you can watch live for free on USA Network and NBC with free trials from services such as YouTube TV (10 days) and Fubo (5 days).

In the UK, BBC Two are showing daily highlights which are also available on BBC iPlayer for free.

Abroad for The Open? Unlock your free streams and trials with NordVPN (75% off).

Watch The Open from anywhere

Away from home during The Open? Most streaming platforms are geo-restricted, meaning they don’t usually work abroad. A VPN can change your virtual location, allowing you to access your usual golf streaming services wherever you are in the world.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Open Championship 2026 in the US

NBC Sports owns the US broadcast rights.

The main action will air on NBC and USA Network, with NBC coverage available to live stream on the online platform, Peacock. Peacock will also be showing the early coverage on the first two days as well as providing dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and the Par-3 Channel throughout each day.

If you haven't got NBC or USA Network on cable then a cord-cutting service is your best option. Our favourites include YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

Full US TV schedule is below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (July 16) Round 1 1.30am-4am (Peacock); 4am-3.30pm (USA Network) Fri (July 17) Round 2 1.30am-4am (Peacock); 4am-3.30pm (USA Network) Sat (July 18) Round 3 5am-7am (USA Network); 7am-3pm (NBC) Sun (July 19) Round 4 4am-7am (USA Network); 7am-2pm (NBC)

Watch The Open Championship 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will exclusively televise the live action from The Open Championship 2026.

Free Highlights ▶︎ Watch free highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

The main feed will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports+. The Sky Sports App will show the Featured Groups and Par 3 Channel.

Sky Sports prices start from £20/month for existing customers, with £35/month the typical rate for those without an existing package.

NOW Sports is another option with the cord-cutter carrying Sky Sports channels for £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Watch The Open Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch The Open Championship 2026 on Fox Sports 503, Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports.

Kayo plans start from $30 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for new customers.

Watch The Open Championship 2026 in Canada

In Canada, live action from The Open 2026 is being broadcast by TSN. TSN, TSN2 and TSN5 will carry all of the action.

To access these channels you can either add them to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$29.99/month for the Direct streaming package.

The Open Championship: Rest of the World Broadcasters

Brazil, Argentina, Chile: ESPN Latin America / The Golf Channel Latin America

ESPN Latin America / The Golf Channel Latin America Denmark / Norway / Sweden: V Sport Golf

V Sport Golf France: Canal Plus Golf +

Canal Plus Golf + Germany / Austria / Switzerland: Sky Germany

Sky Germany Italy: Sky Italia

Sky Italia Japan: U-Next / JGN

U-Next / JGN New Zealand: Sky TV

Sky TV South Africa: SuperSport Africa

SuperSport Africa South Korea: JTBC

The Open Championship Selected Tee Times: Round 1

Times in ET (BST)

2.19am (7.19am): Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick 2.25am (9.25am): Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee 2.36am (9.36am): Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland 4.58am (9.58am): Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau 5.09am (10.09am): Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm 9.31am (2.31pm): Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott 9.42am (2.42pm): Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Nicolai Hojgaard

Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Nicolai Hojgaard 9.53am (2.53pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka 10.04am (3.04pm): Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg 10.15am (3.15pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open: Featured Groups For Round One

Times in EDT (BST)

4.58am (9.58am): Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau 5.09am (10.09am): Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm 9.53am (2.53pm): Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka 10.15am (3.15pm): Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open Championship 2026: TV Schedule

Thursday 16th July – Round One

US (ET): 1.30am-4am (Peacock); 4am-3.30pm (USA Network)

UK (GMT): 6.30am-9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 3.30pm-6am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4am-3.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 17th July – Round Two

US (ET): 1.30am-4am (Peacock); 4am-3.30pm (USA Network)

UK (GMT): 6.30am-9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 3.30pm-6am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 4am-3.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 18th July – Round Three

US (ET): 5am-7am (USA Network); 7am-3pm (NBC)

UK (GMT): 11am-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 4pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 7pm-10.30pm (Fox Sports 505/Kayo), 10.30pm-5am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)