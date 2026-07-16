'They Removed My Ankle Bracelet' - Henrik Stenson Discusses Future Plans As LIV Golf Penalty Comes To An End

Where does the time go? It's been 10 years since Henrik Stenson got the better of Phil Mickelson in that epic at Royal Troon - and the 50-year-old looked in fine form on the opening day at Royal Birkdale, carding a tidy two-under 68.

He was in good spirits off it, too, as he revealed his plans for the future going into the “last couple of holes of my career”.

“I mean, time flies, as we know, waits for no one. Sometimes it feels like it certainly was a decade ago,” said Stenson, who birdied three out of the last four holes.

“With other things, yeah, you feel like maybe it was a little more recent - at least when you hit a 5-iron to six feet to make it on the last, you probably feel like it wasn't that long ago.”

Stenson, who is playing in his 21st Open, defected to LIV Golf but was relegated after last season.

Currently, he has been paying his penalty with a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour before he can begin playing on the Champions Tour.

Stenson in round one action at Royal Birkdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From end of August, they removed my ankle bracelet, and I'll be out of that one-year probation,” he joked.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I played the last LIV event 24th of August last year, so I'm kind of reinstated as a member, and I'm free to play PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments from the 25th of August this year.”

Although Stenson is gearing up to have a proper crack at the over-50 circuit, he also has other commitments to focus on, including his course design business.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

“I'll definitely play some golf next year, all things being well, but I feel like I might give myself a window, say 15th of February until the 15th of October, that's when I play my golf. I certainly enjoy having an off-season,” said the 11-time DP World Tour winner.

“I think it's good for me, and at this stage of my life and my career, I want to have some time at home as well.

“I can see myself kind of finding that window what suits me, and I'll play hopefully some good golf and good tournaments within that.”

The former Open champion added: “I've done this for 28 years now, playing two tours, one season kind of tagging onto the next.

“Being in season, not playing every week, as you know, but being in season for near 10-and-a-half months throughout the year, and I guess it gets to a point where the body says, ' How about a little break?’

Speaking more about his course design projects, Stenson said: “I played some of the great golf courses. I played some of the not so great golf courses.

Stenson got the better of Mickelson at Royal Troon in a two-horse thriller (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Over the years you find what you like, and then I try and implement that into the golf course design.

“I'm not doing five or ten courses a year. I'm kind of choosing carefully, and we have a few projects in the pipeline. I'm still focusing on golf, but it's still something I enjoy doing.”

A year after he lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 2016, Stenson finished just outside the top 10 at Royal Birkdale.

He also finished third at the Southport venue in 2008 and tied 13th at Royal Liverpool three years ago.

Despite being comfortable on the links and seemingly having a liking for the north west of England, he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.

“Clearly, this is a style of golf and a tournament that I'm fairly familiar with. Happy to have a good start,” he reflected.