LIV Golf Pro Admits Scottie Scheffler Open Practice Round Was 'Demoralizing'
LIV Golf reserve Travis Smyth has opened up on his Open Championship practice round with Scottie Scheffler
Travis Smyth is not the most experienced when it comes to Majors. This year marks just his second appearance at The Open, while it’s just his third Major start in total.
However, there’s nothing like picking up some tips from the best, and the day before the first round, the Australian played alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in a practice round.
Despite observing defending champion Scheffler at close quarters on Wednesday, Smyth admitted that his playing partner was so good at times that it took the wind out of his sails.
Following his first round of 71 at Royal Birkdale, Smyth said: “Yeah, yesterday was sweet, playing with Scottie for the first time.
"Watching the precision of his iron play was amazing. It was kind of demoralizing a little bit. It was like, damn, when I play good, I don't think I have that in me.”
While Smyth’s experience alongside Scheffler demonstrated the gap he’d need to bridge to reach his level, he intends to use it to motivate him.
He added: “But it was good. It lights a fire in my stomach and makes me want to work hard. Now that I've seen what No. 1 in the world looks like, a little bit of a taste - it was only nine holes, but it was a great experience watching him play.”
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It wasn’t just Scheffler’s iron play that left its mark on Smyth – he was also impressed by Scheffler’s character, explaining: “He's a lovely guy, really down to earth, which I'm happy about. He's not like a d***head or anything. So it was good.”
Thanks to Smyth’s one-over 71 on Thursday the day after his brush with greatness, he has an excellent chance of making his first cut at a Major.
However, despite the LIV Golf reserve’s admirable performance, he admitted teeing it up in a Major was still a nerve-wracking occasion.
He said: “I think I'm ready to compete this time. Last time I was just like a deer in headlights; didn't really know what was going on. Everything was a completely new experience.
“This is a different experience, too, to that. I've only played three Majors. I still s*** myself on the first tee. It's still not easy yet. It's never going to be easy.
“It's just great. Majors is where you want to play, and it's awesome. Pretty much every hole, apart from 16, was filled, just filled with people that are just parked up there for the day, plus people walking around. The atmosphere was incredible.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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