LIV Golf Pro Admits Scottie Scheffler Open Practice Round Was 'Demoralizing'

Travis Smyth is not the most experienced when it comes to Majors. This year marks just his second appearance at The Open, while it’s just his third Major start in total.

However, there’s nothing like picking up some tips from the best, and the day before the first round, the Australian played alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in a practice round.

Despite observing defending champion Scheffler at close quarters on Wednesday, Smyth admitted that his playing partner was so good at times that it took the wind out of his sails.

Following his first round of 71 at Royal Birkdale, Smyth said: “Yeah, yesterday was sweet, playing with Scottie for the first time.

"Watching the precision of his iron play was amazing. It was kind of demoralizing a little bit. It was like, damn, when I play good, I don't think I have that in me.”

While Smyth’s experience alongside Scheffler demonstrated the gap he’d need to bridge to reach his level, he intends to use it to motivate him.

Travis Smyth described Scottie Scheffler's iron play as "amazing" (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “But it was good. It lights a fire in my stomach and makes me want to work hard. Now that I've seen what No. 1 in the world looks like, a little bit of a taste - it was only nine holes, but it was a great experience watching him play.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It wasn’t just Scheffler’s iron play that left its mark on Smyth – he was also impressed by Scheffler’s character, explaining: “He's a lovely guy, really down to earth, which I'm happy about. He's not like a d***head or anything. So it was good.”

Thanks to Smyth’s one-over 71 on Thursday the day after his brush with greatness, he has an excellent chance of making his first cut at a Major.

However, despite the LIV Golf reserve’s admirable performance, he admitted teeing it up in a Major was still a nerve-wracking occasion.

He said: “I think I'm ready to compete this time. Last time I was just like a deer in headlights; didn't really know what was going on. Everything was a completely new experience.

Smith shot a one-over 71 in the first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is a different experience, too, to that. I've only played three Majors. I still s*** myself on the first tee. It's still not easy yet. It's never going to be easy.

“It's just great. Majors is where you want to play, and it's awesome. Pretty much every hole, apart from 16, was filled, just filled with people that are just parked up there for the day, plus people walking around. The atmosphere was incredible.”