I've Covered 47 Open Championships, Including Six At Royal Birkdale. I Know Where I'll Be Putting My Money

As a young man, I lived within half an hour's drive of Southport and went there frequently. I liked it a lot. The first golf tournament I ever attended was the 1968 Alcan Golfer of the Year Championship at Royal Birkdale, won by America's Gay Brewer. I had a good time watching him do it.

This year's 11th Birkdale Open will be different because the course itself has changed significantly. The old, brilliantly Art Deco clubhouse remains largely unaltered and, to me, still looks like a ship in profile from the final fairway. No-one else seems to see it like this.

Since Jordan Spieth won in 2017, the last few years have seen nine tees improved or tweaked, while the long 15th is now the 14th and even longer for the Open Championship at 600 yards, with a new, heavily sloping green. It looks superb, even if it would be a par ten for me and possibly you.

The new 15th is an equally forbidding character. Off the championship tee, this gnarly par 3 is 241 yards long and mostly out of reach for the great majority of ordinary folk, should we recklessly decide to play off the biggest boys' tee.

No matter how often Open competitors have played Birkdale, and who may be contemplating arrival feeling rather happy that they know where they are going and how to play the links, they are in for a shock.