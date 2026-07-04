Rory McIlroy Headlines Genesis Scottish Open Field As Jon Rahm Among LIV Golfers Playing PGA Tour Co-Sanctioned Event

The Genesis Scottish Open provides the best players in the world with a chance to fine-tune their games before the challenge of The Open Championship, with this year set to be no different.

Usually, the tournament at The Renaissance Club draws a star-studded field and, for 2026, there's quality in abundance, with notable names teeing it up at the co-sanctioned tournament.

The main headliners come in the form of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, who return for 2026 after producing strong results in 2025.

Defending champion, Chris Gotterup, will look to become the first back-to-back winner in the tournament's history, while home hero and 2024 winner, Robert MacIntyre is also listed in the field.

Major winners Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and Justin Thomas are also among the notables in the tournament, while Ryder Cup's Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg only add to the star power.

McIlroy claimed the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the stars of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, there are also players from the LIV Golf League competing, highlighted by two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.

Because the Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, it means members of the latter can play, with Rahm teeing it up in the circuit's event after reaching an agreement with the DP World Tour back in May.

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Rahm paid all of his outstanding fines related to joining LIV Golf to return to the DP World Tour and must play in five events in 2026 in order to stay eligible for the Ryder Cup, with the Spaniard set to tee it up in Scotland and the Irish Open later this year.

He isn't the only LIV Golfer present at The Renaissance Club, as his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, is also playing.

It means that Rahm and Hatton will tee it up in a PGA Tour event for the first time since the 2023 Tour Championship and 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Rahm last played in the Genesis Scottish Open back in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Puig, Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez will also be present for the Scottish Open, adding to the recent LIV Golf additions to DP World Tour events.

Joaquin Niemann has played in the Open d'Italia and BMW International Open, while the likes of Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Martin Kaymer, Jose Luis Ballester, Elvis Smylie, Branden Grace, Thomas Detry and Abraham Ancer all featured in at least one of those events.

As of writing, 12 LIV Golfers will play at Royal Birkdale the week after the Genesis Scottish Open in The Open Championship, with three advancing via Final Qualifying.

Scheffler will look to defend his Claret Jug at Birkdale on July 16-19th.