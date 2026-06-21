How all 13 LIV Golfers Fared At The 2026 US Open
A total of 13 LIV Golfers were in the field at Shinnecock Hills, but how did they get on?
A field of 156 began the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, and among them were 13 LIV Golfers.
They qualified via a variety of routes, including former champions, winners of other Majors, world ranking and the designated pathway to it from the circuit.
However, the number was severely reduced at the halfway stage when seven missed the cut, leaving just six with the chance to succeed JJ Spaun as champion.
Two LIV Golfers, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton, finished tied for seventh.
Niemann, who qualified via the LIV Golf standings, would have finished top of the LIV Golfers outright but for receiving a two-stroke penalty for “serious misconduct” in the first round after he threw his club.
A four-under final round of 66 saw him finish on one over, but it could have been even better.
Hatton was in contention to beat Spaun to the title at Oakmont a year ago.
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In the end, he fell short by four, and it was another relatively near miss for him 12 months later.
He finished his final round with a bogey at the 18th for a disappointing end to an overall solid tournament.
For Hatton, the wait for a maiden Major title continues, but his performance continued a general trend as one of the stronger performers from LIV Golf at the big events.
Five shots further back on six over and in a tie for 32nd was 2016 champion Dustin Johnson. Rounds of 66 and 77 ensured he made his fourth Major cut in a row, with rounds of 71 and 72 to complete his challenge.
Laurie Canter was relatively consistent all week, with no real disasters but not enough in the way of birdies to trouble to the top of the leaderboard on his way to eight over for the tournament.
Peter Uihlein made the cut on the number at four over after the first two rounds, but a disastrous 10-over 80 on Saturday ended any hopes of contending before he recovered with a four-under 66 in the final round to finish on 10 over.
The last of the LIV Golfers to make the cut was Caleb Surratt, who only carded one sub-70 round all week – 69 in the third round – as he laboured to 13 over.
Three of the eight LIV Golfers who missed the cut are former US Open champions, with Bryson DeChambeau the most recent winner among them.
The Crushers GC captain, who beat Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No.2 two years ago, fell one shot below the cutline to make it his third consecutive missed cut in Majors this year.
Another player who would have had high hopes of lifting the trophy again was 2021 winner Jon Rahm.
He had been in better form in the Majors after a poor run following his move to LIV Golf. However, he followed an opening round of 68 with a disappointing 78 to miss the cut by two at six over.
Like Rahm, three more LIV Golfers missed the cut at six over. One was Carlos Ortiz, who placed T4 in 2025 to qualify as one of the top 10 and ties. However, rounds of 72 and 74 saw him bow out early.
Lucas Herbert also finished on six over to miss the US Open cut for the fourth time in five appearances.
Herbert’s Ripper GC teammate Cameron Smith, who missed six consecutive Major cuts before a T7 at the PGA Championship, slipped back to the previous trend as he, too, could only get to six over.
In his third US Open, David Puig missed the cut for the first time after rounds of 77 and 72 left him on nine over.
That leaves the third former US Open champion, Graeme McDowell, who lifted the trophy in 2010.
He was making his first appearance since 2020 after getting through final qualifying, but he couldn't take advantage of his chance, with two rounds of 76 ensuring he finished on 12 over.
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The US Open
- T7 +1 Joaquin Niemann
- T7 +1 Tyrrell Hatton
- T32 +6 Dustin Johnson
- T43 +8 Laurie Canter
- T56 +10 Peter Uihlein
- T63 +13 Caleb Surratt
- MC +5 Bryson DeChambeau
- MC +6 Carlos Ortiz
- MC +6 Jon Rahm
- MC +6 Lucas Herbet
- MC +6 Cameron Smith
- MC +9 David Puig
- MC +12 Graeme McDowell
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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