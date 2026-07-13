4 Forgotten Open Venues No Longer On The Rota

The Open is famous for its high quality host venues that make up the rota, with its selection of courses regarded as some of the best in the world.

From the Old Course at St Andrews to many other of the region's best and most historic courses, which all rank highly in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 list, the Open rota showcases golf in its most natural form as the world's best take on the links golf challenge in whatever conditions show up on the day.

There are currently ten courses on the Open rota, with Royal Portrush returning in 2019 after a break of 68 years. The R&A usually hosts the Open on a rotation whereby England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all take turns to host.

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This year's host Royal Birkdale in England follows Northern Ireland's Portrush, with Scotland's St Andrews hosting next year before England's