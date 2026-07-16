Watch: Argentinian Amateur Shades England Fans At Birkdale After World Cup Heartbreak

Playing in his first Open, Argentinian amateur Mateo Pulcini risked riling up the England fans at Royal Birkdale following the dramatic World Cup semi-final between the two nations on Wednesday evening.

It was a heartbreaking night for England, who led Argentina 1-0 with just six minutes of normal time remaining following Anthony Gordon’s goal.

A first World Cup final since 1966 was in reach, but it was agonizingly snatched away.

Enzo Fernandez levelled before Lautaro Martinez put the reigning champions ahead in stoppage time. England searched for a late equalizer, but it was not to be.

It left many England fans gutted after seeing another chance to end the 60-year wait for a major trophy come and go. But Open debutant Pulcini rubbed some salt into the wounds on Thursday at Birkdale with the celebration of his closing birdie.

Channelling Fernandez, the 25-year-old cupped his ears and beamed from ear to ear after coolly rolling in a 40-footer across the 18th green. After being booed on the first tee, perhaps this was his way of getting his own back.

It was all taken in good spirit, though. The kind you would expect at an Open. Despite the gesture, the fans in the grandstand at 18 heartily applauded Pulcini, whose birdie completed a round of five-over 75.

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Narrated by BBC Sport’s Andrew Cotter, you can check it out below:

Mateo Pulcini celebrated his birdie on the 18th with the ear-cupping celebration used by Enzo Fernandez in last night's World Cup semi-final 👂⛳ pic.twitter.com/MjpLAieFi5July 16, 2026

Asked if he was hoping for more of a reaction after signing his card, Pulcini said: "No, I didn't want to do anything like trying to make fun of the match that you guys lost because the tournament here has been unbelievable, and that celebration came from a 40-foot putt.

"I was pretty excited, and that came to my mind, and I did it. I wasn't thinking of doing anything."

And as for what was better between sinking his putt or Fernandez's goal, he added: "Enzo's goal, for sure. Today wasn't the best."

Pulcini, an Oklahoma University graduate, won the 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship in a playoff to book his place in the field for the final men’s Major of the year.

He is currently nine shots behind early pacesetters Sungjae Im and Dan Brown, both of whom took advantage of the calm morning conditions to post scores of four-under 66.

Whether that holds as the benchmark remains to be seen, with Rory McIlroy in the afternoon wave.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made a strong start to the defence of his title with a two-under 68, while Bryson DeChambeau returned a three-under 67.