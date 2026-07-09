The Open Championship 2026: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Birkdale

It's nearly time for the 154th Open Championship and the field for Royal Birkdale is almost complete.

After the R&A added a further 15 players from the Official World Golf Ranking that took the field up to 152 with 156 starters set to tee off on the Southport coast for the first round of the Open on Thursday July 16.

The top three finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open not otherwise exempt will claim places in the field for Birkdale, with one final spot up for grabs in Monday's first-ever Last-Chance Qualifier.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending Open champion after his triumph at Royal Portrush last year, while Jordan Spieth claimed an epic Claret Jug success on the last visit to Birkdale back in 2017.

This will be the 11th time the popular Southport links has hosted The Open, with only St Andrews staging it more times since Birkdale's debut back in 1954.

Some of the sport's biggest icons have won the Claret Jug at Birkdale, with Peter Thomson winning the first and last of his five Open titles there in 1954 and 1965.

Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O'Meara and Padraig Harrington are on the star-studded list of Open champions at Birkdale, but who will join them?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's the full field for the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and how they qualified via the R&A qualifying criteria and exemption categories

1: Open Champions aged 60 or under on July 19 2026. (for all winners up to and including 2023)

Phil Mickelson will not be playing at the Open Championship this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Francisco Molinari

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Rory McIlroy

Darren Clarke

Louis Oosthuizen

Stewart Cink

Padraig Harrington

David Duval

2: Open Champions aged 55 or under on 19 July 2026. (for all winners from 2024 onwards)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

4: The 2025 Open top 10 and ties

Harris English

Chris Gotterup

Haotong Li

Matt Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

Corey Conners

Russell Henley

Bryson DeChambeau

5: Top 50 in the OWGR after Week 21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Young

Justin Rose

Tommy Fleetwood

J.J. Spaun

Jon Rahm

Ludvig Aberg

Aaron Rai

Justin Thomas

Ben Griffin

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Alex Noren

Patrick Reed

Jacob Bridgeman

Kristoffer Reitan

Akshay Bhatia

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Kurt Kitayama

Min Woo Lee

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Ryan Gerard

Rickie Fowler

Jake Knapp

Alex Smalley

Jason Day

Daniel Berger

Marco Penge

Gary Woodland

Michael Kim

Matt McCarty

Adam Scott

6: Top 25 in 2025 Race to Dubai

Laurie Canter

Adrien Saddier

John Parry

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Jordan Smith

Daniel Brown

Daniel Hillier

Martin Couvra

Angel Ayora

Joakin Lagergren

Rasmus Hojgaard

7: BMW PGA Championship winners 2023-2025

Billy Horschel

Ryan Fox

8: First 5 DP World Tour members in top 20 of Race to Dubai after 2026 BMW International Open

Jayden Schaper

Andy Sullivan

Bernd Wiesberger

Dan Bradbury

Hennie Du Plessis

10: PGA Champions for 2022-2026