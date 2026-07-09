The Open Championship 2026: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Birkdale
Take a look at the full field for the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and how each one of them qualified for the chance to win the Claret Jug
It's nearly time for the 154th Open Championship and the field for Royal Birkdale is almost complete.
After the R&A added a further 15 players from the Official World Golf Ranking that took the field up to 152 with 156 starters set to tee off on the Southport coast for the first round of the Open on Thursday July 16.
The top three finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open not otherwise exempt will claim places in the field for Birkdale, with one final spot up for grabs in Monday's first-ever Last-Chance Qualifier.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending Open champion after his triumph at Royal Portrush last year, while Jordan Spieth claimed an epic Claret Jug success on the last visit to Birkdale back in 2017.
This will be the 11th time the popular Southport links has hosted The Open, with only St Andrews staging it more times since Birkdale's debut back in 1954.
Some of the sport's biggest icons have won the Claret Jug at Birkdale, with Peter Thomson winning the first and last of his five Open titles there in 1954 and 1965.
Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O'Meara and Padraig Harrington are on the star-studded list of Open champions at Birkdale, but who will join them?
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Here's the full field for the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and how they qualified via the R&A qualifying criteria and exemption categories
1: Open Champions aged 60 or under on July 19 2026. (for all winners up to and including 2023)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Shane Lowry
- Francisco Molinari
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Rory McIlroy
- Darren Clarke
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Stewart Cink
- Padraig Harrington
- David Duval
2: Open Champions aged 55 or under on 19 July 2026. (for all winners from 2024 onwards)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
4: The 2025 Open top 10 and ties
- Harris English
- Chris Gotterup
- Haotong Li
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark
- Robert MacIntyre
- Corey Conners
- Russell Henley
- Bryson DeChambeau
5: Top 50 in the OWGR after Week 21
- Cameron Young
- Justin Rose
- Tommy Fleetwood
- J.J. Spaun
- Jon Rahm
- Ludvig Aberg
- Aaron Rai
- Justin Thomas
- Ben Griffin
- Sepp Straka
- Si Woo Kim
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Alex Noren
- Patrick Reed
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Akshay Bhatia
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Kurt Kitayama
- Min Woo Lee
- Viktor Hovland
- Patrick Cantlay
- Maverick McNealy
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Ryan Gerard
- Rickie Fowler
- Jake Knapp
- Alex Smalley
- Jason Day
- Daniel Berger
- Marco Penge
- Gary Woodland
- Michael Kim
- Matt McCarty
- Adam Scott
6: Top 25 in 2025 Race to Dubai
- Laurie Canter
- Adrien Saddier
- John Parry
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Jordan Smith
- Daniel Brown
- Daniel Hillier
- Martin Couvra
- Angel Ayora
- Joakin Lagergren
- Rasmus Hojgaard
7: BMW PGA Championship winners 2023-2025
- Billy Horschel
- Ryan Fox
8: First 5 DP World Tour members in top 20 of Race to Dubai after 2026 BMW International Open
- Jayden Schaper
- Andy Sullivan
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Dan Bradbury
- Hennie Du Plessis
10: PGA Champions for 2022-2026
- Brooks Koepka