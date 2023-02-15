LIV Golf League Confirms Two New Signings

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Chile's Mito Pereira have been confirmed as new signings ahead of the LIV Golf League starting later this month.

Munoz and Pereira had both previously been reported as potential LIV Golf signings and the news has now been officially announced, with the duo joining Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC along with Spaniard David Puig.

It means that LIV is now home to the three best South American male golfers in the world, Niemann, Pereira and Munoz, as well as the two best Mexican male golfers in the world too, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

Puig, who played on Sergio Garcia's Fireballs team last year, has reportedly only been guaranteed the first seven events of the 14-event league according to Madrid-based journalist Hugo Costa.

David Puig will be in Joaco Niemann's team. Now, David Puig (with @hugocostagolf ) has said that he only has the first 7 tournaments guaranteed. He should finish above the Top 24 of the singles. Really, all very strange.February 15, 2023 See more

Munoz currently ranks 96th in the world and has one PGA Tour title to his name after winning the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. Pereira currently ranks 46th in the world and wasn't able to win in his rookie season on the PGA Tour last year, where he agonisingly missed out on victory at the PGA Championship with a double bogey on the 72nd hole.

Pereira features in the new Full Swing Netflix docuseries, where his PGA Championship close-call features prominently in Episode 7: Golf is Hard.

A total of four LIV Golf teams were confirmed on Wednesday, with a further four to be released on Thursday and four more on Friday. Shake-ups have been confirmed to both the champions 4 Aces and Brooks Koepka's Smash GC as well as Niemann's new-look Torque team.

Talor Gooch has been replaced by Peter Uihlein for Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces, leaving Brooks Koepka's Team Smash. Former World No.1 amateur Uihlein finished third in the individual race last year, behind Branden Grace in second and his new captain Dustin Johnson in first.

Matthew Wolff has left Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers and joined Brooks and Chase Koepka as well as Jason Kokrak in the Smash quartet.

Majesticks GC, co-captained by Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood, has remained the same for 2023, with Sam Horsfield making up the fourth spot on the side.

The LIV Golf League gets underway in Mexico at the Mayakoba resort from February 24.

LIV Golf League teams announced so far...

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (c)

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (c)

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Wolff

Majesticks GC