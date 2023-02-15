LIV Golf League Confirms Two New Signings
Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira have been confirmed as new signings ahead of the LIV Golf League
Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Chile's Mito Pereira have been confirmed as new signings ahead of the LIV Golf League starting later this month.
Munoz and Pereira had both previously been reported as potential LIV Golf signings and the news has now been officially announced, with the duo joining Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC along with Spaniard David Puig.
It means that LIV is now home to the three best South American male golfers in the world, Niemann, Pereira and Munoz, as well as the two best Mexican male golfers in the world too, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
Puig, who played on Sergio Garcia's Fireballs team last year, has reportedly only been guaranteed the first seven events of the 14-event league according to Madrid-based journalist Hugo Costa.
David Puig will be in Joaco Niemann's team. Now, David Puig (with @hugocostagolf ) has said that he only has the first 7 tournaments guaranteed. He should finish above the Top 24 of the singles. Really, all very strange.February 15, 2023
Munoz currently ranks 96th in the world and has one PGA Tour title to his name after winning the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. Pereira currently ranks 46th in the world and wasn't able to win in his rookie season on the PGA Tour last year, where he agonisingly missed out on victory at the PGA Championship with a double bogey on the 72nd hole.
Pereira features in the new Full Swing Netflix docuseries, where his PGA Championship close-call features prominently in Episode 7: Golf is Hard.
A total of four LIV Golf teams were confirmed on Wednesday, with a further four to be released on Thursday and four more on Friday. Shake-ups have been confirmed to both the champions 4 Aces and Brooks Koepka's Smash GC as well as Niemann's new-look Torque team.
Talor Gooch has been replaced by Peter Uihlein for Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces, leaving Brooks Koepka's Team Smash. Former World No.1 amateur Uihlein finished third in the individual race last year, behind Branden Grace in second and his new captain Dustin Johnson in first.
Matthew Wolff has left Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers and joined Brooks and Chase Koepka as well as Jason Kokrak in the Smash quartet.
Majesticks GC, co-captained by Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood, has remained the same for 2023, with Sam Horsfield making up the fourth spot on the side.
The LIV Golf League gets underway in Mexico at the Mayakoba resort from February 24.
LIV Golf League teams announced so far...
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann (c)
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- David Puig
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (c)
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Peter Uihlein
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matthew Wolff
Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter (co-captain)
- Henrik Stenson (co-captain)
- Lee Westwood (co-captain)
- Sam Horsfield
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
