10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sebastián Muñoz

1. Sebastian Munoz was born in Bogota, Colombia and he still resides there today.

2. Got his start in golf from his father at the age of 3.

3. As a youngster he was also proficient at volleyball and disc throwing before concentrating his attention on golf.

4. Munoz eventually played college golf at the University of North Texas (2011-15) with fellow professionals Carlos Ortiz and Rodolfo Cazaubón. He studied Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.

5. He turned pro in 2015 and earned his first PGA Tour card in 2017.

6. Munoz’s win at the Club Colombia Championship on the Web.com Tour was the first win by a Colombian golfer on the Web.com Tour.

7. He is only the second Colombian to win on the PGA Tour after Camilo Villegas.

8. His birthday is on the 4th of January.

9. He has made over $6 million on the PGA Tour in his career so far.

10. His first win on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. He beat Sungjae Im in a playoff and said after that he used Phil Mickelson as inspiration during some of his recovery and escape shots. He hit just 52% of fairways for the week and one big moment on Sunday came at the 6th hole.

His ball hit a tree and ricocheted back toward the tee box, traveling barely more than 200 yards. He had 260 remaining to the hole, but instead of pitching out to the right he pulled 3-wood, aimed even farther left and launched a massive slicing approach toward the green.