Joaquin Niemann Hints At ‘Better’ LIV Golf Pathway Into Majors

Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an excellent start to his 2025 season and, at the PGA Championship, the Chilean registered one of his best results at a Major event.

Prior to the tournament at Quail Hollow, Niemann's best finish had been a tie for 16th at the 2023 Masters, with Niemann receiving a special invite to that Major in 2025.

At the PGA Championship, the 26-year-old had another special exemption and, after strong results on the LIV Golf League, Niemann believes there are better pathways to Major events from LIV on the way.

Speaking after his final round, where Niemann produced a three-under 68, the Chilean stated: "I had to go around and play a little bit more golf to try to qualify (for Majors) since I joined LIV.

"I feel like everything is going to go the right way and we are going to probably get a better pathway into the Majors where a lot of good players deserve to be. I'm excited to see what's coming in the next few months."

As of writing, both the US Open and Open Championship provide exemptions for LIV Golfers and, in terms of Niemann, he has secured a spot at the US Open following three victories in seven starts.

Going further, the top player, not otherwise exempt in the top five of the 2025 Individual Standings after LIV Golf Dallas qualifying, will secure a spot at The Open Championship in July.

Regarding Niemann, he sits top of the LIV Golf League Individual standings, with his four-under tournament score leaving him around the top 10 of the PGA Championship.

Niemann's best result in a Major came at The Masters in 2023, but that is likely to change at Quail Hollow with the LIV Golf winner sitting around the top 10, the first of his career.

Speaking of his performance at Quail Hollow, Niemann stated: "It was a good day. I feel like it could have been a great round. I felt like I had a good start. I could have gone really low really early but got it back on No. 7 with a nice chip in.

"It was a good day. A little frustrated at the end to see that I was close with having a really good result, but still a really positive result."