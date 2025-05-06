LIV Golf's David Puig Invited To PGA Championship
The 23-year-old Spaniard has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second successive year
LIV Golf's David Puig has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year.
The 23-year-old Spaniard joined LIV Golf straight from college, where he attended Arizona State University, and has had a strong start to his early professional career.
Puig has two victories on the Asian Tour and currently ranks 7th in the LIV Golf League Individual Standings, having finished inside the top 20 in all seven events so far this season.
A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_)
A photo posted by on
Puig will make his fifth Major Championship start and first of 2025 after playing in three Majors last year.
From his five appearances, he has a best finish of T39th at the 2023 US Open.
Puig's fellow LIV Golfer Tom McKibbin has also received an invite into the field according to the BBC.
Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia are other LIV players to have received invites while big names like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith are among the LIV Golfers in the PGA Championship field.
The field for the second men's Major of the year tends to feature all of the world's top 100 players as well as 20 club professionals and other qualifiers. The full 150+ man field is set to be confirmed this week.
The 2025 PGA Championship takes place from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Xander Schauffele is defending champion after beating Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla last year.
