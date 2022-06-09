LIV Golf Invitational 2022 Live Stream - London
Here are all the details on how you can watch the action from Centurion Golf Club for the first LIV Golf event.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf Invitational 2022 Live Stream
With the LIV Golf Invitational Series field complete, attention has turned to the tournament at London's Centurion Club this week, with many people asking how to watch it. We have explained all below.
Before that, for those of you unaware, the London event is a 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. The biggest name in the field is unquestionably Dustin Johnson, whose decision to sign up for the Series after previously pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour is reportedly because of an offer of $125m to do so. There are also high profile names like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood in the field as well.
So then how do you watch it? The details are below.
How to watch on YouTube
The good news for anyone wishing to watch the first event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers looks to reach as wide an audience as possible.
Obviously YouTube is free to watch and the coverage will begin at 2pm GMT on each of the three days from 9 to 11 June.
For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.
LIV Golf Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above YouTube will broadcast the event but for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
LIV Golf Promo Trailer Hints At Future Players
Matthew Wolff and Bubba Watson featured briefly in a LIV Golf promotional video
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open 2022 Live Stream
Don't want to miss any of the action from Canada? Here are all the details you need.
By Sam Tremlett • Published