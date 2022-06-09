LIV Golf Invitational 2022 Live Stream - London

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf Invitational 2022 Live Stream

With the LIV Golf Invitational Series field complete, attention has turned to the tournament at London's Centurion Club this week, with many people asking how to watch it. We have explained all below.

Before that, for those of you unaware, the London event is a 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. The biggest name in the field is unquestionably Dustin Johnson, whose decision to sign up for the Series after previously pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour is reportedly because of an offer of $125m to do so. There are also high profile names like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood in the field as well.

So then how do you watch it? The details are below.

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the first event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers looks to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Obviously YouTube is free to watch and the coverage will begin at 2pm GMT on each of the three days from 9 to 11 June.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above YouTube will broadcast the event but for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.