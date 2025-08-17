LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout 2025

The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills. There, 54 players are competing for a share of the huge prize fund.

As with the previous 12 events this season, a total of $25m is on offer, with $20m shared among the 54 players and the remaining $5m distributed between the top three teams.

Dean Burmester claimed the top prize of $4m in the previous event, LIV Golf Chicago, and this week’s winner will earn an identical sum. The runner-up has the considerable consolation of $2.25m in prize money.

The player finishing third is in line for a $1.5m payday, with $1m going to the player finishing fourth.

As a no-cut event, there will be prize money for all 54 players, with even the man stranded at the foot of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.

Burmester’s Stinger GC won the team event in Chicago, banking $3m, with Torque GC claiming $1.5m for placing second and 4 Aces GC $500,000 for coming third and the top three teams this week with bank the same amount.

The season-long individual championship will also be complete after the tournament.

Joaquin Niemann, who has five wins this season, leads the way over Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Joaquin Niemann leads the Individual Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Individual Champion will claim a bonus payout of $18m, with the runner-up banking $8m and the player in third winning $4m.

Aside from the financial rewards, plenty more is at stake at the tournament.

As well as the challenge for honors at the top of the Individual Championship, relegation issues will be decided at the bottom, with one big name in danger of the drop being Majesticks GC’s Ian Poulter.

In the team standings, the battle is on to finish as high up as possible for a better seeding in the season-closing Team Championship.

Ian Poulter has work to do to avoid relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bottom two teams after this week’s tournament will also face a play-in match on Wednesday, with the loser taking no further part in the $50m event. Currently, Majesticks GC and Iron Heads GC are in the two lowest spots.

Below are the prize money breakdowns for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Individual LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Where Is LIV Golf Indianapolis Being Played?

The Club at Chatham Hills opened in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills, a private course in Indiana.

It is a Pete Dye layout and this is the first time a LIV Golf tournament has been held at a course he designed.

The course opened in 2014 and is known for its difficult bunkers, while the layout stretches across rolling hills and also features wooded areas and plenty of water.

Among the notable tournaments it had hosted before this week's contest were the 2023 NCAA DI Women's Regional and, a year later, the Mid-American Conference DI Men's Golf Conference Championship.

