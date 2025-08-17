LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout 2025

The final regular event of the LIV Golf season sees the field of 54 competing for a huge prize fund

A tee marker at LIV Golf Indianapolis
Plenty is on the line at LIV Golf Indianapolis

The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills. There, 54 players are competing for a share of the huge prize fund.

As with the previous 12 events this season, a total of $25m is on offer, with $20m shared among the 54 players and the remaining $5m distributed between the top three teams.

Dean Burmester claimed the top prize of $4m in the previous event, LIV Golf Chicago, and this week’s winner will earn an identical sum. The runner-up has the considerable consolation of $2.25m in prize money.

The player finishing third is in line for a $1.5m payday, with $1m going to the player finishing fourth.

As a no-cut event, there will be prize money for all 54 players, with even the man stranded at the foot of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.

Burmester’s Stinger GC won the team event in Chicago, banking $3m, with Torque GC claiming $1.5m for placing second and 4 Aces GC $500,000 for coming third and the top three teams this week with bank the same amount.

The season-long individual championship will also be complete after the tournament.

Joaquin Niemann, who has five wins this season, leads the way over Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Joaquin Niemann at The Open

Joaquin Niemann leads the Individual Championship



The Individual Champion will claim a bonus payout of $18m, with the runner-up banking $8m and the player in third winning $4m.

Aside from the financial rewards, plenty more is at stake at the tournament.

As well as the challenge for honors at the top of the Individual Championship, relegation issues will be decided at the bottom, with one big name in danger of the drop being Majesticks GC’s Ian Poulter.

In the team standings, the battle is on to finish as high up as possible for a better seeding in the season-closing Team Championship.

Ian Poulter at LIV Golf Indianapolis .

Ian Poulter has work to do to avoid relegation



The bottom two teams after this week’s tournament will also face a play-in match on Wednesday, with the loser taking no further part in the $50m event. Currently, Majesticks GC and Iron Heads GC are in the two lowest spots.

Below are the prize money breakdowns for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Individual LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$442,500

10th

$405,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$148,000

36th

$145,000

37th

$143,000

38th

$140,000

39th

$138,000

40th

$135,000

41st

$133,000

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$128,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$125,000

46th

$125,000

47th

$123,000

48th

$120,000

49th

$60,000

50th

$60,000

51st

$60,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

Team LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,000,000

2nd

$1,500,000

3rd

$500,000

Where Is LIV Golf Indianapolis Being Played?

The Club at Chatham Hills

The Club at Chatham Hills opened in 2014



The tournament is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills, a private course in Indiana.

It is a Pete Dye layout and this is the first time a LIV Golf tournament has been held at a course he designed.

The course opened in 2014 and is known for its difficult bunkers, while the layout stretches across rolling hills and also features wooded areas and plenty of water.

Among the notable tournaments it had hosted before this week's contest were the 2023 NCAA DI Women's Regional and, a year later, the Mid-American Conference DI Men's Golf Conference Championship.

Where Is LIV Golf Indianapolis?

The tournament is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills. It opened in 2014 and was designed by Pete Dye. Players are facing rolling hills, wooded areas and water.

Who Is Playing At LIV Golf Indianapolis?

Some of the best players in the world are in the field, including Individual Championship leader Joaquin Niemann, the man in second, Jon Rahm, and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

