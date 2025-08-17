LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout 2025
The final regular event of the LIV Golf season sees the field of 54 competing for a huge prize fund
The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills. There, 54 players are competing for a share of the huge prize fund.
As with the previous 12 events this season, a total of $25m is on offer, with $20m shared among the 54 players and the remaining $5m distributed between the top three teams.
Dean Burmester claimed the top prize of $4m in the previous event, LIV Golf Chicago, and this week’s winner will earn an identical sum. The runner-up has the considerable consolation of $2.25m in prize money.
The player finishing third is in line for a $1.5m payday, with $1m going to the player finishing fourth.
As a no-cut event, there will be prize money for all 54 players, with even the man stranded at the foot of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.
Burmester’s Stinger GC won the team event in Chicago, banking $3m, with Torque GC claiming $1.5m for placing second and 4 Aces GC $500,000 for coming third and the top three teams this week with bank the same amount.
The season-long individual championship will also be complete after the tournament.
Joaquin Niemann, who has five wins this season, leads the way over Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
The Individual Champion will claim a bonus payout of $18m, with the runner-up banking $8m and the player in third winning $4m.
Aside from the financial rewards, plenty more is at stake at the tournament.
As well as the challenge for honors at the top of the Individual Championship, relegation issues will be decided at the bottom, with one big name in danger of the drop being Majesticks GC’s Ian Poulter.
In the team standings, the battle is on to finish as high up as possible for a better seeding in the season-closing Team Championship.
The bottom two teams after this week’s tournament will also face a play-in match on Wednesday, with the loser taking no further part in the $50m event. Currently, Majesticks GC and Iron Heads GC are in the two lowest spots.
Below are the prize money breakdowns for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Indianapolis.
Individual LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$442,500
10th
$405,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$148,000
36th
$145,000
37th
$143,000
38th
$140,000
39th
$138,000
40th
$135,000
41st
$133,000
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$128,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$125,000
46th
$125,000
47th
$123,000
48th
$120,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$60,000
51st
$60,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
Team LIV Golf Indianapolis Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,000,000
2nd
$1,500,000
3rd
$500,000
Where Is LIV Golf Indianapolis Being Played?
The tournament is taking place at The Club at Chatham Hills, a private course in Indiana.
It is a Pete Dye layout and this is the first time a LIV Golf tournament has been held at a course he designed.
The course opened in 2014 and is known for its difficult bunkers, while the layout stretches across rolling hills and also features wooded areas and plenty of water.
Among the notable tournaments it had hosted before this week's contest were the 2023 NCAA DI Women's Regional and, a year later, the Mid-American Conference DI Men's Golf Conference Championship.
Who Is Playing At LIV Golf Indianapolis?
Some of the best players in the world are in the field, including Individual Championship leader Joaquin Niemann, the man in second, Jon Rahm, and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau.
