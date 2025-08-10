LIV Golf Chicago Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The 12th event of the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign has been taking place in Chicago with Joaquin Niemann attempting to lock up his first individual season-long title.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two players capable of making sure that doesn't happen on Sunday. However, Niemann's lead is so significant that it is surely only a matter of time until he follows in Rahm's footsteps.

Nevertheless, plenty of golf still has to be played to decide not only who triumphs for the year but also at this week's tournament in Illinois.

The champion of LIV Golf Chicago is in line to bag $4 million as well as a whole heap of points towards their respective campaign total. The top prize comes from an overall purse of $25 million - as has been the case at the preceding 11 events.

$20 million is shared between the 52 golfers involved in the individual competition, with even the last few players collecting $50,000 at the end of three days of no-cut action.

The final $5 million will be divided incrementally between the top-three teams after three rounds. That money is believed to go towards the franchises rather than being shared between the roster.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Chicago 2025.

Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

WHERE IS LIV GOLF CHICAGO BEING PLAYED?

LIV Golf Chicago is being played at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second year in a row in 2025. It is a municipal course in Bolingbrook, south-west of Chicago, which opened to the public in 2002 and is now recognized as one of the best munis in the country.

Measuring at roughly 7,200 yards for the pros, the par-72 course has an island-green par-3 and a par 5 which maxes out at over 600 yards. There are also seven lakes dotted throughout the property, ensuring accuracy is at a premium for whoever plays.

Green fees range from $15 to $110, depending on the time of day and day of the week a golfer plays.