LIV Golf Chicago Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the PIF-backed circuit heads towards its conclusion in 2025, one of the final chances to secure a massive payday arrives at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago

The 12th event of the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign has been taking place in Chicago with Joaquin Niemann attempting to lock up his first individual season-long title.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two players capable of making sure that doesn't happen on Sunday. However, Niemann's lead is so significant that it is surely only a matter of time until he follows in Rahm's footsteps.

Nevertheless, plenty of golf still has to be played to decide not only who triumphs for the year but also at this week's tournament in Illinois.

The champion of LIV Golf Chicago is in line to bag $4 million as well as a whole heap of points towards their respective campaign total. The top prize comes from an overall purse of $25 million - as has been the case at the preceding 11 events.

$20 million is shared between the 52 golfers involved in the individual competition, with even the last few players collecting $50,000 at the end of three days of no-cut action.

The final $5 million will be divided incrementally between the top-three teams after three rounds. That money is believed to go towards the franchises rather than being shared between the roster.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Chicago 2025.

Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$442,500

10th

$405,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$148,000

36th

$145,000

37th

$143,000

38th

$140,000

39th

$138,000

40th

$135,000

41st

$133,000

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$128,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$125,000

46th

$125,000

47th

$123,000

48th

$120,000

49th

$60,000

50th

$60,000

51st

$60,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,000,000

2nd

$1,500,000

3rd

$500,000

WHERE IS LIV GOLF CHICAGO BEING PLAYED?

LIV Golf Chicago is being played at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second year in a row in 2025. It is a municipal course in Bolingbrook, south-west of Chicago, which opened to the public in 2002 and is now recognized as one of the best munis in the country.

Measuring at roughly 7,200 yards for the pros, the par-72 course has an island-green par-3 and a par 5 which maxes out at over 600 yards. There are also seven lakes dotted throughout the property, ensuring accuracy is at a premium for whoever plays.

Green fees range from $15 to $110, depending on the time of day and day of the week a golfer plays.

