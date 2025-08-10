LIV Golf Chicago Full Prize Money Payout 2025
As the PIF-backed circuit heads towards its conclusion in 2025, one of the final chances to secure a massive payday arrives at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago
The 12th event of the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign has been taking place in Chicago with Joaquin Niemann attempting to lock up his first individual season-long title.
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two players capable of making sure that doesn't happen on Sunday. However, Niemann's lead is so significant that it is surely only a matter of time until he follows in Rahm's footsteps.
Nevertheless, plenty of golf still has to be played to decide not only who triumphs for the year but also at this week's tournament in Illinois.
The champion of LIV Golf Chicago is in line to bag $4 million as well as a whole heap of points towards their respective campaign total. The top prize comes from an overall purse of $25 million - as has been the case at the preceding 11 events.
$20 million is shared between the 52 golfers involved in the individual competition, with even the last few players collecting $50,000 at the end of three days of no-cut action.
The final $5 million will be divided incrementally between the top-three teams after three rounds. That money is believed to go towards the franchises rather than being shared between the roster.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at LIV Golf Chicago 2025.
Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$442,500
10th
$405,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$148,000
36th
$145,000
37th
$143,000
38th
$140,000
39th
$138,000
40th
$135,000
41st
$133,000
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$128,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$125,000
46th
$125,000
47th
$123,000
48th
$120,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$60,000
51st
$60,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,000,000
2nd
$1,500,000
3rd
$500,000
WHERE IS LIV GOLF CHICAGO BEING PLAYED?
A post shared by Torque GC (@torquegc_)
A photo posted by on
LIV Golf Chicago is being played at Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second year in a row in 2025. It is a municipal course in Bolingbrook, south-west of Chicago, which opened to the public in 2002 and is now recognized as one of the best munis in the country.
Measuring at roughly 7,200 yards for the pros, the par-72 course has an island-green par-3 and a par 5 which maxes out at over 600 yards. There are also seven lakes dotted throughout the property, ensuring accuracy is at a premium for whoever plays.
Green fees range from $15 to $110, depending on the time of day and day of the week a golfer plays.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
