Linn Grant To Miss LPGA Season Finale Due To Vaccination Status

Linn Grant is one of the world's most in form players right now, with the 23-year-old currently leading the Race to Costa del Sol ranking on the Ladies European Tour thanks to a plethora of victories.

Not only is the Swede dominating on the European circuit, but has started life incredibly well on the LPGA Tour, where she sits inside the top 60 of the Race to the CME Globe. Because of this, Grant is almost a certainty to qualify for the season-finale at the CME Group Tour Championship next week. However, because of her vaccination status, she won't be able to make the journey over to Florida.

Grant celebrates her Scandinavian Mixed title back in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grant, who made history back in June when she became the first female golfer to win on the DP World Tour, currently sits 51st in the Race to the CME Globe and should be heading to the season finale at Tiburón Golf Club.

But, just like Novak Djokovic who was not able to compete in tennis' US Open, Grant is not vaccinated against Covid-19. Consequently, she is unable to attend the tournament in Florida, where there is a record-setting $2 million first-place prize and $7 million purse.

In a statement to Golfweek, Grant said: “Under normal circumstances I would naturally love to partake in the CME. Like everybody else out there it is a clear goal to play the season-ending event, especially this year when CME is putting out the biggest check in women’s golf history."

She added: "In isolation, it is of course fantastic for us players, but more importantly it is a clear statement that shows direction of the true worth of women’s golf. Nevertheless, with travel restrictions to enter the US for unvaccinated still remaining, it is still not an option for me to play LPGA events in the US. This is the sole reason I am not playing the CME.

Jin Young Ko claimed last years CME Group Tour Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the US. I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team. What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in US – either through a positive outcome on an medical relief process or by US easing up on the travel restrictions.

I will now focus on finishing off nicely on the LET finale in Andalucía. At the end of the day, no matter how I look at it, and despite all joggling, I have had a great year.”