Linn Grant To Miss LPGA Season Finale Due To Vaccination Status
Because Grant is not vaccinated against Covid-19, she will consequently miss the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Linn Grant is one of the world's most in form players right now, with the 23-year-old currently leading the Race to Costa del Sol ranking on the Ladies European Tour thanks to a plethora of victories.
Not only is the Swede dominating on the European circuit, but has started life incredibly well on the LPGA Tour, where she sits inside the top 60 of the Race to the CME Globe. Because of this, Grant is almost a certainty to qualify for the season-finale at the CME Group Tour Championship next week. However, because of her vaccination status, she won't be able to make the journey over to Florida.
Grant, who made history back in June when she became the first female golfer to win on the DP World Tour, currently sits 51st in the Race to the CME Globe and should be heading to the season finale at Tiburón Golf Club.
But, just like Novak Djokovic who was not able to compete in tennis' US Open, Grant is not vaccinated against Covid-19. Consequently, she is unable to attend the tournament in Florida, where there is a record-setting $2 million first-place prize and $7 million purse.
In a statement to Golfweek, Grant said: “Under normal circumstances I would naturally love to partake in the CME. Like everybody else out there it is a clear goal to play the season-ending event, especially this year when CME is putting out the biggest check in women’s golf history."
She added: "In isolation, it is of course fantastic for us players, but more importantly it is a clear statement that shows direction of the true worth of women’s golf. Nevertheless, with travel restrictions to enter the US for unvaccinated still remaining, it is still not an option for me to play LPGA events in the US. This is the sole reason I am not playing the CME.
"I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the US. I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated. Regarding why, I ask the same respect back. It is something I want to keep internally with my family and team. What I can say is that currently there are only two scenarios making it possible for me to play events in US – either through a positive outcome on an medical relief process or by US easing up on the travel restrictions.
I will now focus on finishing off nicely on the LET finale in Andalucía. At the end of the day, no matter how I look at it, and despite all joggling, I have had a great year.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Report: Grange Golf Club In Adelaide To Host LIV Golf Event
According to multiple Australian outlets, Adelaide is set to host a LIV Golf event, with the Grange Golf Club the favourite
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Gets Disqualified At Houston Open
Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the tournament after he added a 15th club to his golf bag
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Saudi Ladies International To Offer Equal Prize Money To Men After Huge Boost
Next February's Ladies European Tour event will have a five-fold increase
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Pelican Women's Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
One of the strongest fields of the year gathers for the final regular tournament of the LPGA Tour season
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jessica Korda To Miss Rest Of LPGA Tour Season Through Injury
The American revealed the news on Instagram after last playing almost a month ago
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Watch: LPGA Pro's Ball Lands In Fan's Backpack
The incredible incident happened after Saiki Fujita's wayward tee shot during the final round of the Toto Japan Classic
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Title
The 29-year-old cruised to a four shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scotswoman to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Nelly Korda & Lexi Thompson To Make History In QBE Shootout
LPGA stars to form the first ever all-female pairing in the PGA Tour team event in December
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Toto Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
Ayaka Furue is one of 19 of the world's top 50 players competing at Seta Golf Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lydia Ko Parts Ways With Coach Sean Foley
The World No.3 has announced she has split with the coach after two years
By Mike Hall • Published