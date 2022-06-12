Linn Grant Makes History In Dominant Scandinavian Mixed Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday, Linn Grant became a history maker, securing her fifth title this season and becoming the first female golfer to win on the DP World Tour. It truly was an exhibition of golf in Sweden from the 22-year-old, with eight birdies and 10 pars giving Grant a nine shot victory under intense pressure.

The only female to finish inside the top 15, the Swede was never phased throughout and, whilst others failed to convert their chances, Grant did, as four rounds in the 60s secured a cheque for $330,330 (over 10 times higher than her previous biggest paycheck) but, more importantly one of the biggest, and arguably, most important wins in golf.

"This win is huge, playing at home and having the crowds here, as well as my family by my side and boyfriend on the bag is just crazy!" explained Grant, who only became a professional in Spring 2021.

"I'm so proud of myself. I didn't realise until the 13th green that I was eight shots ahead. I hope that people recognise women's golf and more sponsors go through LET and hopefully this pumps up the women's game."

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Returning for a second consecutive year, the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed saw 60% of the field made up of male participants and 40% female. Not only that, but there was also live music going on at the 16th hole, giving the whole event a real party-like atmosphere and making it a real interesting watch.

Beginning the final day, it was Grant who began with a two-shot advantage over Australia's Jason Scrivener. The only woman inside the top 10, the 22-year-old looked in imperious form over the first third of the round, with five birdies over the first six holes seeing her two-shot advantage extend to seven.

Not done there, Grant made further birdies at the 10th and 11th, as the Swede cruised to a nine-shot lead over the Halmstad lay-out. Looking to secure the title in her home country, Grant wasn't giving the field a chance and, with an eighth birdie at the par 5 14th dropping, it would take a collapse of massive proportions for her to not claim the title.

Grant poses with tournament hosts Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson after her historic win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a drive on the 18th finishing behind a tree, Grant showed supreme composure, hitting a low hook to 10-feet of the flag. Although she didn't convert the chance, the final round 64 gave her a nine shot win and a slice of history.

With her boyfriend on the bag, the 22-year-old embraced the tournament hosts, Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, before signing her card and picking up the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed trophy.