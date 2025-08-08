Lee Westwood Brings Back Billy Foster To Try And Fend Off LIV Golf Relegation Threat

In a bid to fend off LIV Golf relegation, Lee Westwood has reunited with his former full-time caddie Billy Foster for the final two individual events of the season.

The legendary bagman formed a stellar partnership with Westwood for nine years between 2009-2018, during which time he rose to World No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Westwood won 13 times with Foster on the bag, and finished in the top three in eight Majors during their time together - and now they'll try to combine to fend off the threat of LIV Golf relegation.

"For two weeks, and two weeks only, we're putting the band back together," read a post from the Majesticks on social media.

Foster will caddie for Westwood at the upcoming LIV Golf events in Chicago and Indianapolis as he bids to try and save his place in the league.

Westwood is down in 46th in the LIV Golf individual standings with players finishing 49th and lower relegated - which now includes team captains after a change in the rules.

The 52-year-old usually has wife Helen Storey on his bag, which included at Royal Portrush when he rolled back the years and even challenged briefly before finishing T34.

Foster split with his regular boss Matt Fitzpatrick back in March, and recently caddied for Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship - with the American missing the cut at both.

Now the 61-year-old will make his first caddying appearances in LIV Golf - and back with his old mate Westwood.

“Great to be back with the old dawg for a couple of weeks," Foster wrote on Instagram. “LIVing the dream!”

Foster, who is now officially in semi-retirement, will be thrown straight into a pressure weekend at LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, with Westwood in need of vital points to climb the rankings.

After some concern about captains being immune from relegation, the rules were tweaked during the 2024 season, with enhanced and enforced relegation key in LIV Golf's fresh bid for OWGR points.

That means all three Majesticks co-captains are at risk currently - Henrik Stenson sits one place below Westwood in 47th while Ian Poulter is currently in the drop zone in 51st and in the most danger of relegation.

Bubba Watson finished in that same drop zone last year, but presented a business case to LIV Golf to retain a spot in the league - but a report in the Telegraph recently indicated that no such safety net would exist this time around.

It seems that this time, the pressure is on all players to try and avoid losing their spot.