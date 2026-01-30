Aaron Rai A Last-Minute Withdrawal From Farmers Insurance Open

There was a late withdrawal from the field at the Farmers Insurance Open as Aaron Rai pulled out just before Thursday's opening round.

The 30-year-old was due to play at Torrey Pines on Thursday for his second PGA Tour appearance of the year, but withdrew on the morning of the first round.

Rai was due to tee it up with Joe Highsmith and Michael Brennan in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, with his place in the field taken up by Frankie Capan III.

Capan shot a three-over 75 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to finish well down the field.

Highsmith and Capan will head off in round two on the South Course at Torrey Pines in a two-ball after Brennan was disqualified after the first round.

Rai returned to PGA Tour action at the Sony Open, where he finished T50 after finishing on four under in Hawaii.

He missed the cut at Torrey Pines last year but the Englishman did manage a T6 finish at the Farmers in 2022.

Rai has risen to World No.25 after a strong finish to 2025 on the DP World Tour - finishing T3 at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth before beating Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

On the PGA Tour, Rai finished just outside the top 50 last season so did not gain entry to all the Signature Events for the year, but was in the final Aon Next 10 so has a place in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

No reason was given for his withdrawal from Torrey Pines though, so his participation at Pebble Beach will remain in doubt.