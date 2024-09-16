Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Minjee Lee defends her title in the LPGA Tour event, which is taking place at a new venue

Minjee Lee with the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy
Minjee Lee beat Charley Hull in a playoff to win the 2023 title
Mike Hall
By
published

After an enthralling three days of action in the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour schedule this week with the Kroger Queen City Championship.

This year, the event comes from a new venue, TPC River's Bend in Ohio, as 144 of the world’s best players compete.

In 2023, Minjee Lee claimed the title after beating Charley Hull in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club. That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the $2m purse, which left Hull having to settle for $188,651, and players are competing for an identical payout this week.

As well as the prize money, there are other considerations for the players, including claiming Race To CME Globe points as the season-long contest to reach the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship, which is slated to have a purse of $11m, continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Kroger Queen City Championship?

Charley Hull takes a shot in the Solheim Cup

Charley Hull won three points at the Solheim Cup

The defending champion is Minjee Lee, who beat Charley Hull in a playoff last year, She is joined in the field by the Englishwoman, fresh from her performance as Team Europe’s leading point scorer in its defeat the US at the Solheim Cup.

Several of Hull’s teammates from the match are also in the field, including Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Anna Nordqvist, Albane Valenzuela and Madelene Sagstron.

The match's US players are also well represented this week, including an appearance from Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season.

The top point scorer for Stacy Lewis’ team was Rose Zhang, who finished with a 100% record of four points over her four sessions, and she also plays along with other Solheim Cup teammates including Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson.

Another big names in the field is Lydia Ko. She qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame with her gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up shortly afterwards with victory in the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open. This is her first start since that win.

Lydia Ko takes a shot at in the final round of the AIG Women's Open

Lydia Ko is playing in her first event since winning the AIG Women's Open

There are also places in the field for 2022 champion Nasa Hataoka, former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Where Is The Kroger Queen City Championship Being Played?

Last year’s event took place at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio, but there’s a new venue for the 2024 tournament – TPC River’s Bend, near Cincinnati. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer and opened in 2001.

Who Won The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?

The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship was won by Minjee Lee, who beat Charley Hull in a playoff, making it her ninth LPGA Tour win at the time. She returns for the 2024 event, as does last year’s runner-up.

