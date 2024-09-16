Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Minjee Lee defends her title in the LPGA Tour event, which is taking place at a new venue
After an enthralling three days of action in the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour schedule this week with the Kroger Queen City Championship.
This year, the event comes from a new venue, TPC River's Bend in Ohio, as 144 of the world’s best players compete.
In 2023, Minjee Lee claimed the title after beating Charley Hull in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club. That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the $2m purse, which left Hull having to settle for $188,651, and players are competing for an identical payout this week.
As well as the prize money, there are other considerations for the players, including claiming Race To CME Globe points as the season-long contest to reach the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship, which is slated to have a purse of $11m, continues.
Below is the prize money payout for the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Who Are The Star Names In The Kroger Queen City Championship?
The defending champion is Minjee Lee, who beat Charley Hull in a playoff last year, She is joined in the field by the Englishwoman, fresh from her performance as Team Europe’s leading point scorer in its defeat the US at the Solheim Cup.
Several of Hull’s teammates from the match are also in the field, including Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Anna Nordqvist, Albane Valenzuela and Madelene Sagstron.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The match's US players are also well represented this week, including an appearance from Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season.
The top point scorer for Stacy Lewis’ team was Rose Zhang, who finished with a 100% record of four points over her four sessions, and she also plays along with other Solheim Cup teammates including Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson.
Another big names in the field is Lydia Ko. She qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame with her gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up shortly afterwards with victory in the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open. This is her first start since that win.
There are also places in the field for 2022 champion Nasa Hataoka, former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.
Where Is The Kroger Queen City Championship Being Played?
Last year’s event took place at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio, but there’s a new venue for the 2024 tournament – TPC River’s Bend, near Cincinnati. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer and opened in 2001.
Who Won The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?
The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship was won by Minjee Lee, who beat Charley Hull in a playoff, making it her ninth LPGA Tour win at the time. She returns for the 2024 event, as does last year’s runner-up.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PXG Allan Putter Review
Sam De’Ath tests the PXG Allan Putter on the course to see if the Zero Torque Balance Technology can help his performance on the greens
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as some of the world's best players head to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as some of the world's best players head to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Player Ratings: Team USA And Europe Ranked Out Of 10
How did all 24 Solheim Cup players perform at Robert Trent Jones GC?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup
For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Bitter Pill To Swallow' - Leona Maguire Has Say After Sitting Out Three Sessions At Solheim Cup
The Irishwoman had previously never missed a Solheim Cup session but only played two of the five this year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
By Mike Hall Published