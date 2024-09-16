Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After an enthralling three days of action in the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour schedule this week with the Kroger Queen City Championship.

This year, the event comes from a new venue, TPC River's Bend in Ohio, as 144 of the world’s best players compete.

In 2023, Minjee Lee claimed the title after beating Charley Hull in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club. That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the $2m purse, which left Hull having to settle for $188,651, and players are competing for an identical payout this week.

As well as the prize money, there are other considerations for the players, including claiming Race To CME Globe points as the season-long contest to reach the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship, which is slated to have a purse of $11m, continues.

Below is the prize money payout for the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Kroger Queen City Championship?

Charley Hull won three points at the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Minjee Lee, who beat Charley Hull in a playoff last year, She is joined in the field by the Englishwoman, fresh from her performance as Team Europe’s leading point scorer in its defeat the US at the Solheim Cup.

Several of Hull’s teammates from the match are also in the field, including Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Anna Nordqvist, Albane Valenzuela and Madelene Sagstron.

The match's US players are also well represented this week, including an appearance from Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season.

The top point scorer for Stacy Lewis’ team was Rose Zhang, who finished with a 100% record of four points over her four sessions, and she also plays along with other Solheim Cup teammates including Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson.

Another big names in the field is Lydia Ko. She qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame with her gold medal at the Olympics and followed that up shortly afterwards with victory in the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open. This is her first start since that win.

Lydia Ko is playing in her first event since winning the AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also places in the field for 2022 champion Nasa Hataoka, former World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

Where Is The Kroger Queen City Championship Being Played? Last year’s event took place at Kenwood Country Club in Ohio, but there’s a new venue for the 2024 tournament – TPC River’s Bend, near Cincinnati. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer and opened in 2001.