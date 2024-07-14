Star Wars Fan Ayaka Furue Takes Inspiration From Iconic Quote To Snatch Evian Championship Victory Via Late Burst

Ayaka Furue won the first Major title of her career on Sunday after an eagle at the 72nd hole gave the Japanese player a one-stroke victory in the Amundi Evian Championship.

Furue sealed her greatest achievement on 19-under following a closing 65 at Evian Resort - a round which was capped by a run of five-under through her closing five holes when she was three back.

After starting with three consecutive birdies from the 14th, Furue eventually burst past eventual runner-up, Stephanie Kyriacou to clinch a dramatic success.

The young Australian was in pole position to land her own first Major championship with just a couple of holes to play, only for a costly chunked chip near the 17th green to drag her back into the pack heading down the last.

With three players - including clubhouse leader Patty Tavatanakit, who had made an eagle on the last herself - on 17-under as the sun set on a superb event, a wayward drive from Kyriacou allowed the 2022 Women's Scottish Open winner to charge through the opening and roll home a mid-range putt for eagle.

Ayaka Furue with the 2022 Women's Scottish Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kyriacou managed a birdie, regardless, but it was not enough to force a playoff and the Japanese woman continued her country's success in Majors this year - following on from Yuka Saso at the US Women's Open last month.

Immediately after her victory, 24-year-old Furue said: "Breathtaking, like incredible and I'm so speechless. I didn't believe that I can get the major win so I'm so happy right now."

Furue - who was World No.21 before the Evian Championship - began Sunday just a shot behind overnight leader Kyriacou and was involved, along with several other players, in a brilliantly-entertaining battle at Evian Resort Golf Club.

With momentum difficult to find despite decent scoring in south-east France, Furue revealed she was required to "use The Force" in order to pull her best golf out.

The self-confessed new Star Wars fan said: "I became a Star Wars fan like a month ago, and then I love the sentence, 'may The Force be with you.'

"Then I believe that sentence on 15th hole. I just -- the sentence came up in my mind and I was just keep going on with that quote, yeah."

Furue became the fourth Japanese woman to win a Major following on from Hisako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship, Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 AIG Women's Open, and Saso at this year's Women's US Open.

The fifth and final women's Major of the season is the AIG Women's Open which takes place at St Andrews between 21-25 August.