Justin Rose Gifted 'Truly Special' Trophy From One Of Earliest Pro Wins

Justin Rose has been gifted a particularly special trophy from one of his earliest career victories.

The Englishman posted a video on Instagram where he explained that two of his friends had acquired the trophy for his 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters win over Ian Poulter.

The win was just the fourth of Rose’s professional career and first on British soil, but he explained that what made it particularly close to his heart was the presence of his late father, Ken, as it was the only one of his victories he was able to attend.

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Rose, who had the trophy displayed in his cabinet during his video, said: “I’ve just been given a seriously special gift. This right here is the 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters trophy that I won back in the day.

“I talk about that win a lot. It’s been one of my most special wins in my whole career because it was the only win that my late dad, Ken, was able to be there with me on the day and hoist this trophy.”

A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) A photo posted by on

Rose also showed a framed photograph of him and his dad with the trophy following the victory at Woburn Golf and Country Club, adding: “As you can see here, physically touching the trophy with me and my family, and the day was very special to me.

“Now I have the actual physical embodiment of that day right here, sitting next to another trophy that my dad won when he was a 17-year-old boy. It’s a perfect pair now.

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“The special memories I have of that day, now I have a special trophy to go alongside it.”

Justin Rose's father, Ken, mother Margaret and sister Anna saw him win the 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters title (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a message accompanying the video, Rose, who now has 27 professional wins, explained that the friends, unbeknownst to him, purchased the trophy after it went up for auction.

He added: "It means so much, I was actually lost for words. It’s the only professional win my late father was there to see. Truly special.”

Rose made the video on a brief visit home before a busy period in his schedule, beginning with the TGL Finals Series, which sees his team Los Angeles Golf Club take on Jupiter Links GC on Monday and Tuesday.

Next month, he will tee it up at The Masters, where he will be aiming to go one better than a year ago, when he lost to Rory McIlroy in a playoff.