Justin Rose Gifted 'Truly Special' Trophy From One Of Earliest Pro Wins
The Englishman has revealed that two friends gifted him a trophy with a particularly special meaning to him
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Justin Rose has been gifted a particularly special trophy from one of his earliest career victories.
The Englishman posted a video on Instagram where he explained that two of his friends had acquired the trophy for his 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters win over Ian Poulter.
The win was just the fourth of Rose’s professional career and first on British soil, but he explained that what made it particularly close to his heart was the presence of his late father, Ken, as it was the only one of his victories he was able to attend.Article continues below
Rose, who had the trophy displayed in his cabinet during his video, said: “I’ve just been given a seriously special gift. This right here is the 2002 Victor Chandler British Masters trophy that I won back in the day.
“I talk about that win a lot. It’s been one of my most special wins in my whole career because it was the only win that my late dad, Ken, was able to be there with me on the day and hoist this trophy.”
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Rose also showed a framed photograph of him and his dad with the trophy following the victory at Woburn Golf and Country Club, adding: “As you can see here, physically touching the trophy with me and my family, and the day was very special to me.
“Now I have the actual physical embodiment of that day right here, sitting next to another trophy that my dad won when he was a 17-year-old boy. It’s a perfect pair now.
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“The special memories I have of that day, now I have a special trophy to go alongside it.”
In a message accompanying the video, Rose, who now has 27 professional wins, explained that the friends, unbeknownst to him, purchased the trophy after it went up for auction.
He added: "It means so much, I was actually lost for words. It’s the only professional win my late father was there to see. Truly special.”
Rose made the video on a brief visit home before a busy period in his schedule, beginning with the TGL Finals Series, which sees his team Los Angeles Golf Club take on Jupiter Links GC on Monday and Tuesday.
Next month, he will tee it up at The Masters, where he will be aiming to go one better than a year ago, when he lost to Rory McIlroy in a playoff.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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