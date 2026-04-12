Who Is On Justin Rose’s Team? Coaches, Caddie, Wife And More

Age is just a number for Justin Rose, who continues to be one of the very best players on the PGA Tour despite now being 45-years-old.

He's won plenty of big events, including the 2013 US Open, but the Majors have eluded the Englishman for most of his career.

That bittersweet defeat to Rory McIlroy at The Masters in 2025 was the third time Rose has been runner-up at Augusta National. Even seeing his good friend secure the Green Jacket will not really have softened that blow.

Still, Rose is a titan of the game and a vital member of Europe's Ryder Cup team over the last 18 years, winning five times in golf's ultimate event.

He's hugely popular among his peers and the fact he is still battling it out at the very top of the golfing world speaks volumes for his talent and perisistence.

Indeed, few would begrudge Rose another Major or two. But, it's the key figures around him that have helped keep him on track for success all these years. Let's take a look at who they are.

Justin Rose's Caddie - Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose has been strutting his stuff in the public eye since 1998 and has been supported by a number of different caddies during that time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Gareth Lord, David Clark, and Josh Cassell have had big roles to play in Rose's career, it's Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher who has been the most constant presence on the bag.

Fulcher worked with Rose between 2008 and 2019 during arguably his most successful period. Together, they won nine PGA Tour titles, five DP World Tour trophies, and secured that Major victory at Merion.

After parting ways for a few years, Rose reunited with 'Fooch' in 2023 for the Ryder Cup in Rome. Fulcher has been Justin Rose's caddie since then, helping him recapture his best form.

Justin Rose's Wife - Kate Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind every great man is a great woman, and Kate Rose has been alongside Rose since they met in 2000. Kate previously worked for IMG, a sports media agency who represented Rose, and she would travel to events he was participating in.

The pair got married in December 2006, and they now have two children together. Their son, Leo, was born in 2009, and Lottie was born three years later.

Together, Justin Rose and his wife have done great things for the world of golf. They started the Rose Ladies Series in 2020, and also founded the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation in 2009, which helps fight childhood hunger in Orlando.

Kate is a regular patron at most of the PGA Tour events and, of course, the Ryder Cup, cheering on Justin from behind the ropes.

Justin Rose's Swing Coach - Mark Blackburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2023, Rose has worked with swing coach Mark Blackburn to improve his overall game, and it seems to have worked.

Blackburn takes a rather holistic, biomechanical approach to his coaching. He's helped Rose improve his ball speed and compression, while also making his grip slightly more strong.

Rose is not the only golfer Blackburn works with. The likes of Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are the most notable collaborators with Blackburn in recent years.

Justin Rose's Putting Coach - Phil Kenyon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose is one of the most dependable putters in the game, and he has Phil Kenyon to thank for that. Kenyon coaches a slew of the best golfers, including Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, and has previously worked with Rory McIlroy.

Kenyon was hired by Rose in 2016 after statistician Mark Broadie told the golfer the main area he could make up the most ground in would be on the greens.

Interestingly, Kenyon quickly identified a radial deviation in Rose's wrist which meant his thumb would move at the start of his downstroke. This led to a more open club face and plenty of missed putts.

Rose adopted the claw grip to fix this and managed to climb the strokes gained in putting charts (from 122nd when Kenyon joined him, to 17th at his peak). Indeed, this huge change allowed Rose to claim the world number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in 2018, too.

Speaking to Golf Digest about the impact of Kenyon, Rose said: "I had to go on a journey to truly become a master at the craft. Phil has been instrumental in that journey."

Justin Rose's Performance Coach - Jason Goldsmith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldsmith has worked with Rose to improve the mental side of his game for the past decade, helping him achieve a more resilient mindset and build a dependable pre-shot routine.

On Goldsmith's work, Rose says on his website: "Jason has guided me using techniques that quiet my mind and sharpen my focus... [He] has the ability to blend the technical and non-technical aspects of my game."

Rose also specifically praises Goldsmith for his contribution to the Olympic gold medal win in 2016, reaching the number one spot on the OWGR, and his FedEx Cup Championship in 2025.

Justin Rose's Health and Performance Specialist - Justin Buckthorp

In the modern game of golf, fitness and physicality is just as important as swing mechanics and mentality, so it's not surprising that Justin Rose has a top health specialist in his team.

Buckthorp puts Rose through his paces in the gym and helps form his dietary plan to ensure the 45-year-old stays sharp and at peak levels every time he steps on the course.

On Buckthorp's role, Rose said: "He’s much more than a fitness trainer. He looks after my nutrition and pretty much everything that goes into performing well."

Justin Rose's Agent - Mark Steinberg

Top level sports agent Mark Steinberg has represented Rose since way back in 2013 as part of the Excel Sports Management agency.

Steinberg also works with Tiger Woods, among other notable clients. He joined forces with Rose in the wake of his US Open triumph, with a view to making the golfer a more marketable name in the United States.

You will also find Paul McDonnell carrying out work for Rose as his agent when it comes to events and publicity across Europe.

Rose was formerly represented by Marcus Day of 4Sports & Entertainment.