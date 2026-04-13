Justin Rose Reflects On 'Chance That Got Away' After Latest Masters Near-Miss
The Englishman led during the final round of The Masters, but ultimately, he was left to reflect on his latest near-miss
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After Rory McIlroy won The Masters to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods in 2002, Justin Rose was left to reflect on what might have been for the second consecutive year.
In a final round where multiple players were in contention at Augusta National, Rose grabbed the solo lead during a run of three birdies in a row between the seventh and the ninth.
At that stage, he appeared well set to win his first Green Jacket at the age of 45, a year after agonizingly missing out in a playoff to McIlroy.
Unfortunately for Rose, his back nine wasn’t as assured, with three bogeys, and by the time he was walking up the 18th fairway on his way to making a par to finish tied for third on 10 under, he already knew his chance of glory had slipped away.
Following his latest near-miss, he opened up on that moment, which included an ovation from the patrons. He said: "Nice. It was nice. Felt like the crowd was amazing to me all week long. They pulled for me all week long.
"I felt their encouragement and support. At the end it kind of goes a little flat. It's more of a sympathy than anything. But it was still nonetheless very beautiful. But, yeah, another little stinger, yeah."
Rose admitted the walk up the 18th had left him looking back on the missed opportunity. He said: “I think just a chance that got away obviously. You know, I was by no means kind of free and clear and was nowhere kind of close to having the job done, but I was right in position.
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He added: "Yeah, because I was really in control. First ten holes I felt like I was - yeah, I was. And the mentality was to run through the finish line not just try and get it done. I was playing great, but just momentum shifted for me around the Amen Corner.”
Rose’s visit to Amen Corner began with back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th, stalling his momentum.
Then, an eagle chance that would have brought him level with McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard got away at the 13th, and after he failed to make a birdie coming back, the writing was on the wall.
Rose admitted that moment was pivotal, adding: “Kind of hit the premium shot in there, and thought I was going to have a great eagle chance.
“I talked myself into having too much of a good eagle look. That green is a bit of a funny one. I feel like I was quite straight down the line and maybe got too... obviously clearly too aggressive with it.
“Just maybe off the back of two bogeys that was the one moment where four there really settles things down and gets me right back in it. It was kind of like a continuation of a lot momentum I felt. So, yeah, that three-putt probably, yeah, that was untimely for sure.”
Despite Rose’s latest close call at Augusta National, he remains optimistic there could be more chances for him in the years ahead.
He said: “You know, I hope so. You look at Freddy [Couples], the way he plays around here. Bernhard Langer. The guys get around this golf course.
"I don't know how they do to hitting woods into these greens. It does show this course maybe more than anywhere suits maybe personal style or knowledge or whatever it might be. But, yeah, I hope so, yeah."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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