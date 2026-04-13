Justin Rose Withdraws From The RBC Heritage Following Masters Agony
The Englishman was in the field for the Signature Event, but he's opted not to tee it up at Hilton Head
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Justin Rose has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event of the season on the PGA Tour, which gets underway at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, this week.
His withdrawal comes on the back of another heartbreaking final round of The Masters, where the Englishman led by two shots at one stage, only to finish in a tie for third.
Rose, 45, also lost out on a Green Jacket to Rory McIlroy in a playoff 12 months ago, but said he would come back next year and give it everything.
The former US Open champion finished tied 45th at the tournament last year, a week after suffering that painful defeat.
As a result of Rose's withdrawal, Michael Thorbjornsen will take his place in the 82-player field.
It will be the American's third appearance in a Signature Event this season, having finished T78 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T33 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Another big name who won't be playing in the RBC Heritage is McIlroy. Before his successful defence of The Masters, he announced that he would not be playing at Harbour Town and would instead be using the week to rest.
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Despite missing a few star names, golf fans can still look forward to seeing a strong field battle it out for the title and $3.6 million first prize.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler may have come up just one shot short in a thrilling final day at Augusta, when he rallied over the weekend with two bogey-free rounds, but he makes an immediate return.
And it's a place where the pre-tournament favorite has very fond memories. Two years ago, Scheffler became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in the same year.
Scottie Scheffler
1
Cameron Young
3
Tommy Fleetwood
5
Russell Henley
6
Matt Fitzpatrick
7
Collin Morikawa
8
Xander Schauffele
9
J.J. Spaun
10
Chris Gotterup
11
Robert MacIntyre
12
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
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