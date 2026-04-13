Justin Rose Withdraws From The RBC Heritage Following Masters Agony

Justin Rose has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event of the season on the PGA Tour, which gets underway at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, this week.

His withdrawal comes on the back of another heartbreaking final round of The Masters, where the Englishman led by two shots at one stage, only to finish in a tie for third.

Rose, 45, also lost out on a Green Jacket to Rory McIlroy in a playoff 12 months ago, but said he would come back next year and give it everything.

The former US Open champion finished tied 45th at the tournament last year, a week after suffering that painful defeat.

As a result of Rose's withdrawal, Michael Thorbjornsen will take his place in the 82-player field.

It will be the American's third appearance in a Signature Event this season, having finished T78 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T33 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Michael Thorbjornsen replaces Justin Rose in the RBC Heritage field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big name who won't be playing in the RBC Heritage is McIlroy. Before his successful defence of The Masters, he announced that he would not be playing at Harbour Town and would instead be using the week to rest.

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Despite missing a few star names, golf fans can still look forward to seeing a strong field battle it out for the title and $3.6 million first prize.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler may have come up just one shot short in a thrilling final day at Augusta, when he rallied over the weekend with two bogey-free rounds, but he makes an immediate return.

And it's a place where the pre-tournament favorite has very fond memories. Two years ago, Scheffler became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in the same year.