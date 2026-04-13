President Trump And Royal Family Lead Congratulations For Rory McIlroy After Back-To-Back Masters Win

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as a year ago, when Rory McIlroy took fans on a rollercoaster ride before completing his career Grand Slam at The Masters, but his successful defence of the title in 2026 was still very special indeed.

As well as McIlroy’s latest Augusta National victory handing him his sixth Major title, which drew him level with Sir Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson, it was also the first back-to-back Masters triumph since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Not surprisingly, McIlroy’s victory generated plenty of reaction on social media, with fellow golfers and famous faces from elsewhere congratulating the 36-year-old on social media.

Rory McIlroy won back-to-back titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

US president Donald Trump led the praise. On his Truth Social account, with a message reposted on X by The White House, he wrote: “Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another Great Championship, The Masters!

“He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!

“I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral. The quality of Professional Golfers today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump wasn’t the only global figurehead with praise for McIlroy, with the British Royal Family’s X account posting: “Congratulations @McIlroyRory on your extraordinary back-to-back win at @TheMasters!”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Congratulations @McIlroyRory on your extraordinary back-to-back win at @TheMasters! ⛳️🏆 https://t.co/teusJRzDtTApril 13, 2026

Manchester United soccer club perhaps doesn't quite have the same influence, but it’s an institution close to McIlroy’s heart, who is a big fan of the Red Devils.

The official account posted: “So nice he had to do it twice.”

So nice he had to do it twice ✌️🏆💚 @McIlroyRory https://t.co/DgUtcykVh9 pic.twitter.com/kfu3Ncx4FzApril 13, 2026

Staying in the soccer world, former England defender Rio Ferdinand also offered his congratulations, writing: “Back to Back @McIlroyRory. Love to see it! Congratulations.”

Back to Back @McIlroyRory Love to see it! Congratulations ⛳️April 12, 2026

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had his say on McIlroy’s latest Masters win, too, writing: “Rory Best Euro ever? Top 10 golfer ever? What a stud.”

RoryBest Euro ever?Top 10 golfer ever?What a stud.April 12, 2026

Naturally, high-profile figures from the golf world were also on hand to praise McIlroy, including six-time winner Jack Nicklaus.

As part of a lengthy post on Instagram, he wrote: “What a wonderful @themasters win for @rorymcilroy! Congratulations, Rory, on back-to-back Green Jackets! You played like a guy who has already won a Masters championship, which is relaxed, free, and confident.

"The monkey came off your back last year, and now, all of a sudden, you are the only guy who has a chance to three-peat!”

A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@thejacknicklaus) A photo posted by on

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson had his say, too. He wrote on X: “Congrats to @McIlroyRory for an exciting @TheMasters win. Back to back is simply remarkable.”

Congrats to @McIlroyRory for an exciting @TheMasters win. Back to back is simply remarkable. 👏👏April 12, 2026

The Golf Channel’s Paul McGinley wrote: “Terrific win again for Rory in a brilliant Masters - his resilience, for me, as impressive as his talent.”

Terrific win again for Rory in a brilliant Masters - his resilience, for me, as impressive as his talent. 💪☘️ pic.twitter.com/PluuIDAztZApril 13, 2026

McGinley was McIlroy’s captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup. Nowadays, that role is Luke Donald’s, and he also praised him, writing that he saying he is the best player Europe has ever produced.

He wrote: “Tying Seve with 2 green jackets will mean a lot to Rory. He is undoubtedly the best European golfer of all time now. Congratulations @McIlroyRory.”

Tying Seve with 2 green jackets will mean a lot to Rory. He is undoubtedly the best European golfer of all time now. Congratulations @McIlroyRoryApril 12, 2026

One of the players McIlroy got the better of to win The Masters was the man he beat in a playoff a year ago, Justin Rose.

Rose is the nearly man of The Masters, having finished runner-up three times, while he led during the second round before letting his latest chance get away.

However, he vowed to keep on trying, and congratulated McIlroy, writing: “I’ll just keep knocking on that door. See you next year Augusta! Congratulations @McIlroyRory going back-to-back. Thank you for all the support.”

I’ll just keep knocking on that 🚪 See you next year Augusta!Congratulations @McIlroyRory going back-to-back Thank you for all the support #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/4WKOgPgz8HApril 12, 2026

A year ago, Nike released an advertisement immediately after McIlroy’s victory that showed a Green Jacket hanging in a dry cleaner's with the winner’s name on it.

His apparel sponsor was quick off the mark again, this time with a video on winning more than one Green Jacket, alongside the caption: “No alterations needed. @McIlroyRory proves he is tailored for the moment, securing back-to-back jackets at Augusta.”

No alterations needed. @McIlroyRory proves he is tailored for the moment, securing back-to-back jackets at Augusta. pic.twitter.com/ZzU7arob52April 12, 2026