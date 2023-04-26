JM Eagle LA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After last week’s dramatic first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where Lilia Vu held off the challenge of Angle Yin in a playoff, some of the best players in the world head to California for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Fresh from her maiden Major title, Vu is back in action this week looking to build on an impressive season to date that also included victory in the Honda LPGA Thailand. Yin also plays this week, hoping to shake off the disappointment of missing out so narrowly last week.

Right behind Vu and Yin at Carlton Woods was Nelly Korda, and her finish of third was enough to see her return to the World No.1 slot for the first time since November. She also plays this week, hoping to consolidate that position.

The player she replaced at the top, Lydia Ko, is missing from this week’s field. However, there is an array of world-class talent elsewhere in what is one of four new tournaments on the LPGA Tour this season.

The tournament may be new, but it is taking place at a venue familiar to the LPGA Tour, Wilshere Country Club, which previously hosted the DIO Implant LA Open. Last year’s winner of that tournament was Nasa Hataoko, and she’ll be another to watch this week given her relatively recent success at the course. Meanwhile, previous winners at the course include World No.6 Minjee Lee and World No.8 Brooke Henderson, and they both appear this week too.

Others from the world’s top 10 in this week’s field include World No.3 Jin Young Ko, World No.5 Atthaya Thitikul, World No.9 Celine Boutier and World No.10 Georgia Hall.

Ko has four top-10 finishes in her five appearances this year, and after a tie for ninth last week, there’s reason to expect her to perform well again, particularly as she finished runner-up to Hataoka at the venue in 2022.

Former World No.1 Thitikul's finished tied for fourth last week, and she will be looking for another strong finish as she aims for her first victory since September’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Boutier has more recent success having won last month’s LPGA Drive On Championship and she heads into this week’s tournament on the back of a tie for 14th in the Chevron Championship.

As for Hall, she has also been excellent recent form including a runner-up finish in the tournament Boutier won in March.

As well as Vu, there will be several other Californians hoping to make a big impact this week, including Allisen Corpuz, who finished tied for eighth at the Chevron Championship and rookie Lucy Li, who will be hoping to bounce back from a fine she received for slow play as she finished tied for 54th last week.

Other top players in the field include another Californian, World No.14 Danielle Kang, World No.15 Leona Maguire and World No.17 Charley Hull.

Players are competing for an eye-catching purse of $3m and of that, the winner will bank $450,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshere Country Club.

JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

JM Eagle LA Championship Field 2023

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Heather Lin

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Siyun Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Where Is The JM Eagle LA Championship Played? The inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship will be played at Wilshere Country Club in Los Angeles. That's the same venue that had hosted the DIO Implant LA Open until 2023.