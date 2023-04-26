JM Eagle LA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
World No.1 Nelly Korda is part of a top-quality field as players compete for a purse of $3m at Wilshere Country Club
After last week’s dramatic first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where Lilia Vu held off the challenge of Angle Yin in a playoff, some of the best players in the world head to California for the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Fresh from her maiden Major title, Vu is back in action this week looking to build on an impressive season to date that also included victory in the Honda LPGA Thailand. Yin also plays this week, hoping to shake off the disappointment of missing out so narrowly last week.
Right behind Vu and Yin at Carlton Woods was Nelly Korda, and her finish of third was enough to see her return to the World No.1 slot for the first time since November. She also plays this week, hoping to consolidate that position.
The player she replaced at the top, Lydia Ko, is missing from this week’s field. However, there is an array of world-class talent elsewhere in what is one of four new tournaments on the LPGA Tour this season.
The tournament may be new, but it is taking place at a venue familiar to the LPGA Tour, Wilshere Country Club, which previously hosted the DIO Implant LA Open. Last year’s winner of that tournament was Nasa Hataoko, and she’ll be another to watch this week given her relatively recent success at the course. Meanwhile, previous winners at the course include World No.6 Minjee Lee and World No.8 Brooke Henderson, and they both appear this week too.
Others from the world’s top 10 in this week’s field include World No.3 Jin Young Ko, World No.5 Atthaya Thitikul, World No.9 Celine Boutier and World No.10 Georgia Hall.
Ko has four top-10 finishes in her five appearances this year, and after a tie for ninth last week, there’s reason to expect her to perform well again, particularly as she finished runner-up to Hataoka at the venue in 2022.
Former World No.1 Thitikul's finished tied for fourth last week, and she will be looking for another strong finish as she aims for her first victory since September’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Boutier has more recent success having won last month’s LPGA Drive On Championship and she heads into this week’s tournament on the back of a tie for 14th in the Chevron Championship.
As for Hall, she has also been excellent recent form including a runner-up finish in the tournament Boutier won in March.
As well as Vu, there will be several other Californians hoping to make a big impact this week, including Allisen Corpuz, who finished tied for eighth at the Chevron Championship and rookie Lucy Li, who will be hoping to bounce back from a fine she received for slow play as she finished tied for 54th last week.
Other top players in the field include another Californian, World No.14 Danielle Kang, World No.15 Leona Maguire and World No.17 Charley Hull.
Players are competing for an eye-catching purse of $3m and of that, the winner will bank $450,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshere Country Club.
JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
JM Eagle LA Championship Field 2023
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Heather Lin
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Siyun Liu
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Where Is The JM Eagle LA Championship Played?
The inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship will be played at Wilshere Country Club in Los Angeles. That's the same venue that had hosted the DIO Implant LA Open until 2023.
Who Is In The Field For The JM Eagle LA Championship?
The new World No.1 Nelly Korda plays this week, as does Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu. Others from the world's top 10 in this week's field include Jin Young Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
