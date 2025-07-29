AIG Women's Open 2025 Expert Picks To Win And Odds For Royal Porthcawl

The final Major of the year has arrived and 145 of the world's best will be descending on South Wales in a bid to add their name to the list of AIG Women's Open champions.

Remarkably, despite having only been a professional for a matter of days, England's Lottie Woad is the overwhelming favorite with bookmakers ahead of World No.2, Jeeno Thitikul and World No.1, Nelly Korda.

Both the established winners have played solid golf in 2025 but cannot claim to be in the same rich vein of form that the English star currently finds herself. Woad won the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open last week, came T3rd at the Evian Championship in the start before and won the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier in July.

As a result, even renowned names such as Minjee Lee, Charley Hull and defending champion, Lydia Ko are all expected to chase the former Florida State talent.

Below, we've included all the information you might be looking for as well as our outright betting picks for the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

WHERE IS THE AIG WOMEN'S OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The 2025 AIG Women's Open is being held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales. It is the first time ever that a Welsh course will host this Championship.

Since being founded in 1891, Royal Porthcawl has staged The Amateur Championship on seven occasions, the Senior Open three times and both the Walker Cup and the Curtis Cup once.

Typically a 7,137-yard par 72, the course's lack of length should not be taken as a sign it is easy. Far from it, with the winning score at the 2023 Senior Open being five-over-par following a playoff between Alex Cjeka and Padraig Harrington.

Both beautiful and beastly, it is possible to glance over at the Bristol channel from every hole on the course, with winds blowing up from the Atlantic likely to play a role in how the championship shakes out.

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Score Course 2024 Lydia Ko -7 (two strokes) St Andrews (Old Course) 2023 Lilia Vu -14 (six strokes) Walton Heath 2022 Ashleigh Buhai -10 (playoff - In-gee Chun) Muirfield 2021 Anna Nordqvist -12 (one stroke) Carnoustie 2020 Sophia Popov -7 (two strokes) Royal Troon 2019 Hinako Shibuno -18 (one stroke) Woburn 2018 Georgia Hall -17 (two strokes) Royal Lytham & St Annes 2017 In-Kyung Kim -18 (two strokes) Kingsbarns 2016 Ariya Jutanugarn -16 (three strokes) Woburn 2015 In-bee Park -12 (three strokes) Turnberry

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN OUTRIGHT BETTING ODDS

Lottie Woad (+600)

Jeeno Thitikul (+900)

Nelly Korda (+1100)

Minjee Lee (+1400)

Angel Yin (+1800)

Hye-Jin Choi (+2000)

Hyo Joo Kim (+2200)

Ariya Jutanugarn (+2500)

Miyu Yamashita (+2500)

Somi Lee (+2500)

Charley Hull (+2800)

Lydia Ko (+2800)

Céline Boutier (+3300)

Ruoning Yin (+3300)

Mao Saigo (+3500)

Esther Henseleit (+4000)

Haeran Ryu (+4000)

Jin Young Ko (+4000)

Megan Khang (+4000)

Ayaka Furue (+4500)

Andrea Lee (+5000)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+5000)

Akie Iwai (+5500)

Jin Hee Im (+5500)

Rio Takeda (+5500)

All other players priced at +6600 or higher

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN BETTING PICKS

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor

Pick One: Lottie Woad +600 At BetMGM

I think it would be foolish not to bet on England’s Lottie Woad. Could she achieve the unimaginable and win yet again, who knows? She is the player of the moment, her consistency in performing at the highest level is incredible, as well as the maturity she shows with an ability to take each tournament in her stride.

Despite all the added media interest and the fact that this will be her first Major championship competing as a professional player, I’m confident this won’t faze her at all. Come Sunday, even if she doesn’t win, I believe she’ll feature high up on the leaderboard.

Pick Two: Ariya Jutanugarn +2500 At BetMGM

Keep your eye on Ariya Jutanugarn as she has performed consistently well this season, especially in three of the Majors, finishing in the top-10 - including a tied runner up spot in the Chevron Championship and more recently, T7th at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Her record at the AIG Women’s Open is also good. She won the title in 2016, finished T4th in 2018, T10th in 2021 and last year at St Andrews she claimed fourth spot. The 29-year-old from Thailand won her second Major title at the US Women’s Open in 2018, so she knows how to get the job done at this level.

Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Minjee Lee +1400 At BetMGM

The Australian recently won her third Major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and she has continued her form with a T3rd at the Evian and a T21st last week in Scotland.

Lee has a superb AIG Women’s Open record without a win yet, having recorded five top-10s, including three consecutive top-fives from 2020 to 2022. She could wrap up the player of the year honors if she manages to be the one holding the trophy on Sunday evening, which I think is a good possibility.

Pick Two: Julia Lopez Ramirez +10000 At BetMGM

It wasn’t long ago that Julia Lopez-Ramirez was challenging Lottie Woad in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with the Mississippi State University star turning pro as one of the best college golfers in America.

The Spaniard challenged at the US Women’s Open, where she was one back heading into the final round and in the last group alongside Maja Stark. A poor final round dropped her to T19th, but she has had some solid results since and posted a brilliant T3rd at the Women’s Scottish Open last week. She finished T29th in the AIG as an amateur last year, and I’m expecting her to go much better this time around.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Nelly Korda +1100 At BetMGM

The World No.1 may not be hitting the dazzling heights of her 2024 season, but I fancy Korda's luck to change at Royal Porthcawl, especially as her recent form and championship form stack up well.

Finishing runner-up in this tournament last year at St Andrews, an event the American could, and should, have won, she comes into the AIG Women's Open off the back of a fifth-place finish at the Women's Scottish Open.

What's more, a runner-up finish at the US Women's Open shows her Major game is still there and, with five top-15 finishes in this Major, it's clear her golf is suited to the links test.

Pick Two: Akie Iwai +5500 At BetMGM

Personally, I think Iwai's odds are rather high, especially when you take into account both of her results at the AIG Women's Open, as well as her performance at the Women's Scottish Open last week.

In 2023 and 2024, Iwai finished T11th and T7th, firing one of the rounds of the day in tough conditions on Sunday last year. Looking at last week's test at Dundonald Links, the Japanese star finished solo 16th, and that included a poor second and third round.

Admittedly, her game has been slightly hot-and-cold in 2025, missing five cuts, but if she can replicate the form that includes two runner-up finishes, I feel Iwai could well challenge in Wales.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Angel Yin +1800 At BetMGM

Angel Yin is enjoying a fantastic year courtesy of a win and five more top-10 results from 12 LPGA Tour starts. Of those top-10s, three of them have come in Majors, highlighting the American's enjoyment of the big moment.

Add to that her recent form at the AIG Women's Open, which includes a T10th last year and a T6th in 2023 and you've potentially got all the ingredients for a Major champion come Sunday.

Pick Two: Lottie Woad +600 At BetMGM

Like Alison rightly pointed out, you can't have two picks at this championship and not include Lottie Woad as one of them. She is the form player in the world right now and shows no signs of allowing the transition from amateur to professional to slow her down.

Normally, it might be tough to argue that someone could score back-to-back wins due to the stresses and fortune of links golf, but if there is anyone who can, it's the English star who appears destined for the top of the game very soon.

HOW TO WATCH THE AIG WOMEN'S OPEN

US/ET

Thursday, July 31 - Round One: 7:00am - 2:00pm (USA Network)

7:00am - 2:00pm (USA Network) Friday, August 1 - Round Two: 7:00am - 2:00pm (USA Network)

7:00am - 2:00pm (USA Network) Saturday, August 2 - Round Three: 7:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network), 12:00pm - 2:00pm (NBC/Peacock)

7:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network), 12:00pm - 2:00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday, August 3 - Round Four: 7:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network), 12:00pm - 2:00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/BST

Thursday, July 31 - Round One: 12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, August 1 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, August 2 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, August 3 - Round Four: 12:00pm - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

