Princeton And California Take Team Honors At St Andrews Links Collegiate
The third edition of the prestigious college tournament took place at the Home of Golf
The third and final day of the prestigious St Andrews Links Collegiate saw teams of men and women from four top universities compete at the Old Course.
The third edition of the tournament saw the University of St Andrews, Princeton University, Michigan State University and the University of California, Berkeley compete.
After the final day, Princeton claimed team honors for the men, with California completing victory for the women.
The tournament began with two days of individual strokeplay on the Jubilee Course at St Andrews, and Princeton’s Reed Greyserman’s eight under was enough to secure the men’s title, helped by four birdies late in his second round to win by four over the University of California, Berkeley’s Charlie Bundy and Michigan State’s Lorenzo Pinili.
Winner... Reed GreysermanThe Princeton man comes back in -4 for -6 on the day to win the 2025 St Andrews Collegiate Men's Individual Strokeplay.Congratulations to Reed and to his Princeton teammates who join Cal in tomorrow's Championship Match. pic.twitter.com/Umhn5gy70qOctober 14, 2025
One consolation for Bundy was that, following the strokeplay section of the tournament, his team was top of the team standings on seven under, three ahead of Princeton, ensuring the two faced each other in the final day’s championship match.
Michigan State was three under in third with St Andrews demonstrating local knowledge isn’t everything, coming in at 19 over.
In the women’s individual strokeplay, the University of St Andrews’ Ellie Monk finished on seven under to edge out teammate Caitlin Maurice and Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee by one.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As with the men, it was California who topped the teams after the strokeplay section on five under, with Princeton their closest rivals on 14 over. St Andrews was third on 16 over with Michigan State on 21 over.
That meant for both the men and women, California took on Princeton in the championship match in the final round of match play singles, which saw all the competitors play all 18 holes at the Home of Golf. That left St Andrews to face Michigan State in both consolation matches.
In the men’s championship match, Princeton got the better of California 4-2 to succeed 2024 winners Northwestern University, while Michigan State beat St Andrews 4.5–1.5 in the consolation match.
Tigers 🤝 winning at the Old Course@PrincetonGolf WINS the St Andrews Links Collegiate at the Home of Golf. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q7IHPwAuHSOctober 15, 2025
For Princeton, Eric Zhao, Luke Brandler, Riccardo Fantinelli and Greyserman all secured points, with the latter’s 8 up victory over Daniel Heo the most convincing. Charlie Bundy and Ziquin Zhou were the two to win their matches for California.
Winners at the Old Course!Congratulations to Princeton Men and Cal Women ontheir fantastic victories at the Home of Golf.Some incredible golf, in incredible weather from allsides.Congratulations also go to MSU Men and Women forwinning the Consolation Matches pic.twitter.com/MaqUTTc2BnOctober 15, 2025
The tables were turned in the women’s championship match, where California beat Princeton 4.5-1.5 to succeed 2024 winners the University of Arizona.
For the victors, the standout performance came from Constance Fouillet, who tied the course record with a nine-under 63 in her match against Thanana Kotchasanmanee.
That was no disgrace on Kotchasanmanee’s part, whose bogey-free round of five under would be enough to win on most other occasions, but she came up against an opponent in inspired form, with a round including eight birdies and an eagle.
Elsewhere in the match, California’s Jasmine Kahler, Marie-Agnes Fischer and Michelle Woo also claimed full points, with the match between California’s Claudia Lara Miravitlles and Princeton’s Abra Richmond halved. Princeton’s lone win came from Olivia Duan.
St Andrews Links Collegiate Results
Strokeplay
Men's Individual
- 1st -8 Reed Greysman - Princeton
- T2 -4 Charlie Bundy - California
- T2 -4 Lorenzo Pinili - Michigan State
- 4th -3 Daniel Heo - California
- 5th -2 Riccardo Fantinelli - Princeton
Women's Individual
- 1st -7 Ellie Monk -St Andrews
- T2 -6 Caitlin Maurice - St Andrews
- T2 -6 Thanana Kotchasanmanee - Princeton
- 4th -4 Claudia Lara Miravitlles - California
- 5th -3 Adora Liu - California
Match Play
Men's Team
- Princeton beat California 4-2 (championship match)
- Michigan State beat St Andrews 4.5-1.5 (consolation match)
Women's Team
- California beat Princeton 4.5-1.5 (championship match)
- Michigan State beat St Andrews 4-2 (consolation match)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.