Princeton And California Take Team Honors At St Andrews Links Collegiate

The third and final day of the prestigious St Andrews Links Collegiate saw teams of men and women from four top universities compete at the Old Course.

The third edition of the tournament saw the University of St Andrews, Princeton University, Michigan State University and the University of California, Berkeley compete.

After the final day, Princeton claimed team honors for the men, with California completing victory for the women.

The tournament began with two days of individual strokeplay on the Jubilee Course at St Andrews, and Princeton’s Reed Greyserman’s eight under was enough to secure the men’s title, helped by four birdies late in his second round to win by four over the University of California, Berkeley’s Charlie Bundy and Michigan State’s Lorenzo Pinili.

Winner... Reed GreysermanThe Princeton man comes back in -4 for -6 on the day to win the 2025 St Andrews Collegiate Men's Individual Strokeplay.Congratulations to Reed and to his Princeton teammates who join Cal in tomorrow's Championship Match.

One consolation for Bundy was that, following the strokeplay section of the tournament, his team was top of the team standings on seven under, three ahead of Princeton, ensuring the two faced each other in the final day’s championship match.

Michigan State was three under in third with St Andrews demonstrating local knowledge isn’t everything, coming in at 19 over.

In the women’s individual strokeplay, the University of St Andrews’ Ellie Monk finished on seven under to edge out teammate Caitlin Maurice and Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee by one.

As with the men, it was California who topped the teams after the strokeplay section on five under, with Princeton their closest rivals on 14 over. St Andrews was third on 16 over with Michigan State on 21 over.

That meant for both the men and women, California took on Princeton in the championship match in the final round of match play singles, which saw all the competitors play all 18 holes at the Home of Golf. That left St Andrews to face Michigan State in both consolation matches.

In the men’s championship match, Princeton got the better of California 4-2 to succeed 2024 winners Northwestern University, while Michigan State beat St Andrews 4.5–1.5 in the consolation match.

For Princeton, Eric Zhao, Luke Brandler, Riccardo Fantinelli and Greyserman all secured points, with the latter’s 8 up victory over Daniel Heo the most convincing. Charlie Bundy and Ziquin Zhou were the two to win their matches for California.

Winners at the Old Course!Congratulations to Princeton Men and Cal Women ontheir fantastic victories at the Home of Golf.Some incredible golf, in incredible weather from allsides.Congratulations also go to MSU Men and Women forwinning the Consolation Matches

The tables were turned in the women’s championship match, where California beat Princeton 4.5-1.5 to succeed 2024 winners the University of Arizona.

For the victors, the standout performance came from Constance Fouillet, who tied the course record with a nine-under 63 in her match against Thanana Kotchasanmanee.

Constance Fouillet tied the course record (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was no disgrace on Kotchasanmanee’s part, whose bogey-free round of five under would be enough to win on most other occasions, but she came up against an opponent in inspired form, with a round including eight birdies and an eagle.

Elsewhere in the match, California’s Jasmine Kahler, Marie-Agnes Fischer and Michelle Woo also claimed full points, with the match between California’s Claudia Lara Miravitlles and Princeton’s Abra Richmond halved. Princeton’s lone win came from Olivia Duan.

Strokeplay

Men's Individual

1st -8 Reed Greysman - Princeton

-8 Reed Greysman - Princeton T2 -4 Charlie Bundy - California

-4 Charlie Bundy - California T2 -4 Lorenzo Pinili - Michigan State

-4 Lorenzo Pinili - Michigan State 4th -3 Daniel Heo - California

-3 Daniel Heo - California 5th -2 Riccardo Fantinelli - Princeton

Women's Individual

1st -7 Ellie Monk -St Andrews

-7 Ellie Monk -St Andrews T2 -6 Caitlin Maurice - St Andrews

-6 Caitlin Maurice - St Andrews T2 -6 Thanana Kotchasanmanee - Princeton

-6 Thanana Kotchasanmanee - Princeton 4th -4 Claudia Lara Miravitlles - California

-4 Claudia Lara Miravitlles - California 5th -3 Adora Liu - California

