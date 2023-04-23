LPGA Tour Rookie Given Slow Play Fine At Chevron Championship

Slow play has been rearing its ugly head recently in the golf world, with the likes of Brooks Koepka stating at The Masters: “The group in front of us was brutally slow," in relation to Patrick Cantlay's pace of play.

Now, at the Chevron Championship, it has been reported by Golf Digest (opens in new tab) that LPGA Tour Rookie, Lucy Li, has been handed a slow play fine after her third round of the first Major of 2023, with the fine related to slow play on the seventh hole.

Li during the first round of the 2023 Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The group received a warning and was timed, as is our policy, before the fine,” an LPGA spokesperson said in a text, with the official then explaining that Li's group received a warning "several" holes prior to the fine being handed out.

Li, who shot a four-over round of 76, was not given a penalty for the slow play, but it is currently unknown as to how severe the fine was. It was also reported by the Tour that the 20-year-old's playing partners, Gaby Lopez and Pavarisa Yokutan, were not fined.

According to Golf Digest, Li was informed by a Rules Official after she had signed her scorecard with a five-minute conversation then taking place. From there, the American, with her caddie, walked towards the clubhouse where she then met her agent, Jonathan Chafe, with Li reportedly expressing frustration by removing her visor.

Li has two victories on the Epson Tour, with her best result on the LPGA Tour this season being a T18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Li sits in a share of 52nd place, with the American three-over for the tournament. In her first round, the 20-year-old shot a two-over-par 74, before firing a three-under 69 to make the cut and the weekend.

Back in 2014, Li broke Michelle Wie's record of being the youngest player to ever qualify for a US Women's Open at just 11-years-old and, not only did she break that record, but she is also the youngest qualifier for the US Women's Amateur. In August 2022, she secured her LPGA Tour card after she accumulated enough points on the Epson Tour; this was despite the fact that there were two months of the season left to go at the time.