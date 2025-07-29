AIG Women's Open 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Porthcawl

145 players are set to tee it up at Royal Porthcawl looking to land the year's final Major - here is who they are and how they qualified

A general view of the AIG Women&#039;s Open trophy on a stand at Royal Porthcawl with a flag to the left
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The full field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open is complete, with 145 golfers from all over the world set to descend on Royal Porthcawl in South Wales between July 30 and August 3 as they battle to lift the final Major of the year.

Each competitor has qualified via a wide variety of different methods, be it recent consistency or historical achievements - all leading to one of the very best line ups in all of golf.

World No.1, Nelly Korda will begin her latest quest to bring home another Major, while hopes are growing for England's Lottie Woad following a superb past few weeks for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.

In terms of the host course, Royal Porthcawl not only has the honor of welcoming the AIG Women's Open for the first time since opening in 1976, but it will also be the first Welsh site to do so following seven stagings of The Amateur Championship, three Senior Opens, one Walker Cup and one Curtis Cup.

Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel)

A photo posted by on

1. AIG Women's Open Past Winners

  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Georgia Hall
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Lydia Ko
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sophia Popov
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jiyai Shin
  • Yani Tseng
  • Lilia Vu

Lydia Ko with the AIG Women's Open trophy

Lydia Ko with the AIG Women's Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. AIG Women's Open 2024 Top-10

  • Casandra Alexander
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Linn Grant
  • Jinhee Im
  • Akie Iwai
  • Nelly Korda
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Alexa Pano
  • Mao Saigo
  • Lottie Woad
  • Angel Yin
  • Ruoning Yin

Nelly Korda holds her finish on a drive

Nelly Korda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Top-15 LET players in Final 2024 Order of Merit

  • Manon De Roey
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Alexandra Forsterling
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Maria Hernandez
  • Alice Hewson
  • Charley Hull
  • Bronte Law
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Kirsten Rudgeley
  • Emma Spitz
  • Chiara Tamburlini
  • Shannon Tan
  • Liz Young

Charley Hull takes a shot at the Chevron Championship

Charley Hull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Top-5 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 Order Of Merit (July 7)

  • Helen Briem
  • Diksha Dagar
  • Amelia Garvey
  • Nastasia Nadaud
  • Lauren Walsh

Diksha Dagar waves to the camera at the 2024 Evian Championship

Diksha Dagar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Top-35 players in 2024 LPGA CME Points List

  • Narin An
  • Celine Boutier
  • Hyejin Choi
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Hannah Green
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Megan Khang
  • A Lim Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Lucy Li
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Maja Stark
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Amy Yang
  • Rose Zhang

Jeeno Thitikul takes a shot at the Grant Thornton Invitational

Jeeno Thitikul

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Top-25 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 LPGA Tour Race To CME (July 7)

  • Saki Baba
  • Jenny Bae
  • Karis Davidson
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Kristen Gillman
  • Wei-ling Hsu
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Haeji Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Somi Lee
  • Yan Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Leona Maguire
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Cassie Porter
  • Jenny Shin
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Miranda Wang
  • Dewi Weber
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Weiwei Zhang

Leona Maguire plays an iron shot at the Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Top-50 In 2025 Rolex Rankings (June 30)

  • Shinsil Bang
  • Auston Kim
  • Shiho Kuwaki
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Andrea Lee
  • Minjee Lee
  • Da Som Ma
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Hyunio Yoo
  • Ina Yoon

Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Top-3 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 JLPGA Tour Mercedes Ranking

  • Sora Kamiya
  • Shuri Sakuma

A smiling Sora Kamiya

Sora Kamiya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Top-2 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 KLPGA Tour Money List (July 7)

  • Jungmin Hong
  • Dongeun Lee

Jung Min Hong plays a hybrid shot during 2023 LPGA Tour Q-School

Jung Min Hong plays a shot during 2023 LPGA Tour Q-School

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Winners of any 2025 LET or LPGA Tour Event

  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Cara Gainer
  • Darcey Harry
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Sara Kouskova
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Mimi Rhodes
  • Rio Takeda

Carlota Ciganda watches her tee shot

Carlota Ciganda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

14. US Women's Open winners (2021-2025)

  • Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz wearing a Team USA cap before the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin

Allisen Corpuz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. KPMG Women's PGA Championship winners (2021-2025)

  • In Gee Chun

In Gee Chun at the 2024 US Women's Open

In Gee Chun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. Amundi Evian Championship winners (2021-2025)

  • Grace Kim

Grace Kim smiles and waves to the crowd after winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Grace Kim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17. Two leading non-exempt players at 2025 Suntory Ladies Open

  • Eri Okayama
  • Sayaka Takahashi

Eri Okayama smiles during the 2025 JAL Ladies Open

Eri Okayama at the 2025 JAL Ladies Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

18. Three leading non-exempt players at 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open

  • Mary Liu
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • Paula Reto

Julia Lopez Ramirez holds her golf ball up to the crowd during round three of the 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills

Julia Lopez Ramirez pictured during the 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

20. 2025 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion

  • Jeneath Wong (a)

Jeneath Wong hits driver during the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Jeneath Wong at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

21. 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion

  • Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

Carla Bernat Escuder with the Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy

Carla Bernat Escuder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

22. 2025 Women’s Amateur Champion

  • Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

Paula Martin Sampedro Lifting Women's Amateur Championship Trophy

Paula Martin Sampedro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

26. Final Qualifying - Pyle & Kenfig

  • Anna Huang
  • Anna Foster
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Hira Naveed
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Alessandro Fanali
  • Brianna Do
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Lydia Hall
  • Pei-yun Chien
  • Momoka Kobori
  • Aline Krauter
  • Laura Fuenfstueck
  • Meja Ortengren (a)
  • Marta Martin
  • Linnea Strom
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.