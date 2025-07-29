AIG Women's Open 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Porthcawl

The full field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open is complete, with 145 golfers from all over the world set to descend on Royal Porthcawl in South Wales between July 30 and August 3 as they battle to lift the final Major of the year.

Each competitor has qualified via a wide variety of different methods, be it recent consistency or historical achievements - all leading to one of the very best line ups in all of golf.

World No.1, Nelly Korda will begin her latest quest to bring home another Major, while hopes are growing for England's Lottie Woad following a superb past few weeks for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.

In terms of the host course, Royal Porthcawl not only has the honor of welcoming the AIG Women's Open for the first time since opening in 1976, but it will also be the first Welsh site to do so following seven stagings of The Amateur Championship, three Senior Opens, one Walker Cup and one Curtis Cup.

Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).

1. AIG Women's Open Past Winners

Ashleigh Buhai

Georgia Hall

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lydia Ko

Stacy Lewis

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Popov

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Yani Tseng

Lilia Vu

2. AIG Women's Open 2024 Top-10

Casandra Alexander

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Linn Grant

Jinhee Im

Akie Iwai

Nelly Korda

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Alexa Pano

Mao Saigo

Lottie Woad

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

3. Top-15 LET players in Final 2024 Order of Merit

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Alexandra Forsterling

Esther Henseleit

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Charley Hull

Bronte Law

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Kirsten Rudgeley

Emma Spitz

Chiara Tamburlini

Shannon Tan

Liz Young

4. Top-5 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 Order Of Merit (July 7)

Helen Briem

Diksha Dagar

Amelia Garvey

Nastasia Nadaud

Lauren Walsh

5. Top-35 players in 2024 LPGA CME Points List

Narin An

Celine Boutier

Hyejin Choi

Lauren Coughlin

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Nataliya Guseva

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Jin Young Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Lucy Li

Gabriela Ruffels

Haeran Ryu

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Maja Stark

Patty Tavatanakit

Jeeno Thitikul

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Rose Zhang

6. Top-25 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 LPGA Tour Race To CME (July 7)

Saki Baba

Jenny Bae

Karis Davidson

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Kristen Gillman

Wei-ling Hsu

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Ilhee Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Somi Lee

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Brooke Matthews

Cassie Porter

Jenny Shin

Elizabeth Szokol

Albane Valenzuela

Miranda Wang

Dewi Weber

Yuri Yoshida

Weiwei Zhang

7. Top-50 In 2025 Rolex Rankings (June 30)

Shinsil Bang

Auston Kim

Shiho Kuwaki

Stephanie Kyriacou

Andrea Lee

Minjee Lee

Da Som Ma

Madelene Sagstrom

Miyu Yamashita

Hyunio Yoo

Ina Yoon

8. Top-3 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 JLPGA Tour Mercedes Ranking

Sora Kamiya

Shuri Sakuma

9. Top-2 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 KLPGA Tour Money List (July 7)

Jungmin Hong

Dongeun Lee

10. Winners of any 2025 LET or LPGA Tour Event

Carlota Ciganda

Cara Gainer

Darcey Harry

Chisato Iwai

Hyo Joo Kim

Sara Kouskova

Ingrid Lindblad

Yealimi Noh

Mimi Rhodes

Rio Takeda

14. US Women's Open winners (2021-2025)

Allisen Corpuz

15. KPMG Women's PGA Championship winners (2021-2025)

In Gee Chun

16. Amundi Evian Championship winners (2021-2025)

Grace Kim

17. Two leading non-exempt players at 2025 Suntory Ladies Open

Eri Okayama

Sayaka Takahashi

18. Three leading non-exempt players at 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open

Mary Liu

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Paula Reto

20. 2025 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion

Jeneath Wong (a)

21. 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion

Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

22. 2025 Women’s Amateur Champion

Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

26. Final Qualifying - Pyle & Kenfig

Anna Huang

Anna Foster

Arpichaya Yubol

Hira Naveed

Soo Bin Joo

Morgane Metraux

Alessandro Fanali

Brianna Do

Olivia Cowan

Lydia Hall

Pei-yun Chien

Momoka Kobori

Aline Krauter

Laura Fuenfstueck

Meja Ortengren (a)

Marta Martin

Linnea Strom