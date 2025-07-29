AIG Women's Open 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Porthcawl
145 players are set to tee it up at Royal Porthcawl looking to land the year's final Major - here is who they are and how they qualified
The full field for the 2025 AIG Women's Open is complete, with 145 golfers from all over the world set to descend on Royal Porthcawl in South Wales between July 30 and August 3 as they battle to lift the final Major of the year.
Each competitor has qualified via a wide variety of different methods, be it recent consistency or historical achievements - all leading to one of the very best line ups in all of golf.
World No.1, Nelly Korda will begin her latest quest to bring home another Major, while hopes are growing for England's Lottie Woad following a superb past few weeks for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.
In terms of the host course, Royal Porthcawl not only has the honor of welcoming the AIG Women's Open for the first time since opening in 1976, but it will also be the first Welsh site to do so following seven stagings of The Amateur Championship, three Senior Opens, one Walker Cup and one Curtis Cup.
Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).
1. AIG Women's Open Past Winners
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Georgia Hall
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Lydia Ko
- Stacy Lewis
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sophia Popov
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Yani Tseng
- Lilia Vu
2. AIG Women's Open 2024 Top-10
- Casandra Alexander
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Linn Grant
- Jinhee Im
- Akie Iwai
- Nelly Korda
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Alexa Pano
- Mao Saigo
- Lottie Woad
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
3. Top-15 LET players in Final 2024 Order of Merit
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Esther Henseleit
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Charley Hull
- Bronte Law
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Kirsten Rudgeley
- Emma Spitz
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Shannon Tan
- Liz Young
4. Top-5 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 Order Of Merit (July 7)
- Helen Briem
- Diksha Dagar
- Amelia Garvey
- Nastasia Nadaud
- Lauren Walsh
5. Top-35 players in 2024 LPGA CME Points List
- Narin An
- Celine Boutier
- Hyejin Choi
- Lauren Coughlin
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Nataliya Guseva
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Jin Young Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Lucy Li
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Haeran Ryu
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Maja Stark
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Rose Zhang
6. Top-25 Non-Exempt Players In 2025 LPGA Tour Race To CME (July 7)
- Saki Baba
- Jenny Bae
- Karis Davidson
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Kristen Gillman
- Wei-ling Hsu
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Ilhee Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Somi Lee
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Brooke Matthews
- Cassie Porter
- Jenny Shin
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Albane Valenzuela
- Miranda Wang
- Dewi Weber
- Yuri Yoshida
- Weiwei Zhang
7. Top-50 In 2025 Rolex Rankings (June 30)
- Shinsil Bang
- Auston Kim
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Da Som Ma
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Miyu Yamashita
- Hyunio Yoo
- Ina Yoon
8. Top-3 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 JLPGA Tour Mercedes Ranking
- Sora Kamiya
- Shuri Sakuma
9. Top-2 Non-Exempt Players From 2025 KLPGA Tour Money List (July 7)
- Jungmin Hong
- Dongeun Lee
10. Winners of any 2025 LET or LPGA Tour Event
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cara Gainer
- Darcey Harry
- Chisato Iwai
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sara Kouskova
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Yealimi Noh
- Mimi Rhodes
- Rio Takeda
14. US Women's Open winners (2021-2025)
- Allisen Corpuz
15. KPMG Women's PGA Championship winners (2021-2025)
- In Gee Chun
16. Amundi Evian Championship winners (2021-2025)
- Grace Kim
17. Two leading non-exempt players at 2025 Suntory Ladies Open
- Eri Okayama
- Sayaka Takahashi
18. Three leading non-exempt players at 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open
- Mary Liu
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Paula Reto
20. 2025 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion
- Jeneath Wong (a)
21. 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
22. 2025 Women’s Amateur Champion
- Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
26. Final Qualifying - Pyle & Kenfig
- Anna Huang
- Anna Foster
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Hira Naveed
- Soo Bin Joo
- Morgane Metraux
- Alessandro Fanali
- Brianna Do
- Olivia Cowan
- Lydia Hall
- Pei-yun Chien
- Momoka Kobori
- Aline Krauter
- Laura Fuenfstueck
- Meja Ortengren (a)
- Marta Martin
- Linnea Strom
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
