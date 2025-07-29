AIG Women's Open Sleeper Picks: Three Solheim Cup Stars Among Forgotten Names Capable Of Causing An Upset At Royal Porthcawl

The AIG Women's Open marks the final chance for the best female players in the game to put their hands on a Major championship trophy before the year is out.

Royal Porthcawl in South Wales is hosting for the first time ever, and an incredibly strong field is lining up to write their name into the history books right alongside the links layout.

England's rookie professional, Lottie Woad begins the championship as the outright betting favorite and many people's pick to continue what has been an incredible past several weeks by winning once more.

However, World No.1, Nelly Korda can never be discounted in her pursuit of the game's biggest titles - even with the pressure of knowing that her place at the top of the rankings could be lost if circumstances do not go her way.

Jeeno Thitikul stands to benefit if Korda cannot manage a top-25 and the Thai star produces another memorable week. Although, she is yet to win a Major herself but still sits among the leading chances according to bookmakers.

Lottie Woad (left) and Lydia Ko are among the betting favorites for the 2025 AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from that immensely-talented trio, there are many more powerhouses who could easily claim to have an excellent chance of triumphing this week, such as Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Angel Yin and Hye-jin Choi.

But if you're looking for a little more value at Royal Porthcawl, some of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a couple of names who can be found inside the 'Sleeper' category at the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN SLEEPER PICKS 2025

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Lauren Coughlin +5000 At BetMGM

The 32-year-old American really hit her stride in 2024, winning the LPGA CPKC Women’s Open and then, just two weeks later, clinching the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald.

While Coughlin hasn't quite replicated that impressive run of wins this year, she's still been solid, making 11 cuts and securing four top-10 finishes out of 15 starts. That includes a T10th last week at Dundonald, where she was the defending champion.

It's clear she's comfortable playing links golf, and she'll be heading to Royal Porthcawl knowing her game is in very good shape.

Pick Two: Carlota Ciganda +8000 At BetMGM

I’m opting for another player who, like Coughlin, could be classed as a tour veteran. I would love to see 35-year-old Carlota Ciganda win a Major. Last month, the Spaniard won the Meijer LPGA Classic, shooting all four rounds in the 60s, yet surprisingly this was only her third title in a career that has spanned almost 15 years on the LPGA Tour.

This season has been one of her most consistent, making 11 cuts, which includes five top-10s. She was absent from last week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, no doubt wanting to focus her efforts on the final women’s Major of the year.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Nanna Koerstz Madsen +5000 At BetMGM

Madsen is priced at +5000 for Porthcawl and looks appealing after a strong week at the Women’s Scottish Open, where she finished sixth despite a poor final round. The Dane was T5th at the 2021 AIG Women’s Open, where she was right in contention until a double bogey on the 72nd hole. She was also T10th last year so looks in good shape to have another strong week.

Pick Two: Sei Young Kim +6600 At BetMGM

The Korean is high-priced this week in Wales and definitely worth a look considering the calibre of player she is and how she fared at the Women’s Scottish Open. Kim is a Major winner with 12 LPGA Tour victories coming into form courtesy of a T3rd finish in Scotland last week.

Her best AIG Women’s Open result is a T4th in 2018. She hasn’t had a top-10 in a Major in three years, hence the high price, but that could well change in Porthcawl.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Julia Lopez Ramirez +10000 At BetMGM

Ramirez seems to have found some form over the past few weeks, registering a T28th at the Amundi Evian Championship and a T3rd at last week's Women's Scottish Open.

It's that T3rd result which is making me opt for her this week, with the Spaniard performing well over the layout of Dundonald Links. What's more, she finished T29th last year at the AIG Women's Open and, with a good fortnight of results behind her, I feel the 22-year-old is rather generous odds going into the final women's Major of 2025.

Pick Two: Chiara Tamburlini +16000 at BetMGM

Claiming the Ladies European Tour's Rookie of the Year and Order of Merit titles in 2024, Tamburlini has been registering consistent results on both the LET and LPGA Tour circuits, the highlight of which was a runner-up finish in Korea and a T14th at the US Women's Open.

Although she has missed the cut in three of four Majors this season, a T14th at the US Women's Open shows the Major form is there and, being back in Europe, I personally feel this week could be the one where she cracks a top-10. She isn't afraid to win, so that should put the 25-year-old on the radar.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Akie Iwai +5000 At BetMGM

Iwai has endured a fairly middling year at the Majors, but she is coming to the UK where she is able to boast two top-11 finishes in two starts at the AIG Women's Open.

The 23-year-old is also coming off the back of a T16th at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, too, at which she fired a closing 67 to prove her love for links golf. For a player who is going from strength to strength in her career, moving into contenting at a Major is the next logical step.

Pick Two: Leona Maguire +5000 At BetMGM

After a slow start to the year at the Majors, Maguire has come back nicely with a T19th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a T7th at the Evian Championship. But, crucially, her form recently has been pretty encouraging too.

The Irishwoman is on a run of four top-20s in a row with a T16th result at the Women's Scottish Open in her back pocket. Combine that with a best of T4th at the AIG Women's Open a few years ago, and there is every chance she could be timing her run to perfection in conditions which cold suit her more than most.