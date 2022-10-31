Atthaya Thitikul Becomes Second-Youngest World No.1

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Thai player Atthaya Thitikul has become World No.1 for the first time, aged just 19, after finishing sixth in the BMW Ladies Championship.

The prodigy’s achievement puts her in exclusive company alongside Lydia Ko as the only other player to reach the summit before turning 20. Thitikul achieved the feat aged 19 years, eight months and 11 days, whereas Ko became World No.1 aged just 17 in 2015.

Thitikul, who has replaced Jin Young Ko at the top, was delighted with the achievement. She said: "It means a lot for my team, my family, my supporters and myself. It is such an honour to have my name at the top amongst the biggest names of the game. It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain it. I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course. I will continue to work hard for my family, my team, my fans and my country."

Thitikul has had an impressive season including two wins on the LPGA Tour among 14 top-10 finishes. That included three in this year’s Majors as her career has flourished. Thitikul arrived on the scene in 2017. After making her debut on the LPGA Tour in February that year, she became the youngest player to win a professional tournament, the Ladies European Thailand Championship, on the Ladies European Tour five months later aged 14 years, four months and nine days. She has also been the World No.1 amateur twice after originally reaching the summit in 2019.

The player's reputation was further enhanced in 2021 when, following an incredible season, she was named LET Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. In reaching World No.1, she becomes the 16th player to achieve the honour and the second from Thailand after Ariya Jutanugarn held the position from June 2017 to March 2019. She is also only the second player to do so in her rookie year, after Sung Hyun Park in November 2017.