FM Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season is this week's FM Championship at TPC Boston, where the largest prize purse outside of the five Majors is up for grabs.
Haeran Ryu defeated fellow Korean, Jin Young Ko in a playoff 12 months ago to lift the $570,000 top prize, but there is even more money available as a stacked field returns in 2025.
A total of $4.1 million is on the line in the north-east this time - a $300,000 increase from 2024. FM has vowed to up the total payout each season of its five-year agreement until $5 million is reached in 2028.
But, for this year, the winner of the FM Championship will scoop an impressive $615,000 with each of the top eight on track for a six-figure payout of their own.
Not only are there financial incentives for all of those who made the weekend in Boston, but FM has also covered all accommodation, food and travel costs for anyone who was a part of the initial field. In addition, there is a $1,000 stipend for players who miss the cut.
As well as prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston.
FM Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$615,000
2nd
$386,734
3rd
$280,548
4th
$217,026
5th
$174,682
6th
$142,921
7th
$119,630
8th
$104,810
9th
$94,223
10th
$85,753
11th
$79,399
12th
$74,105
13th
$69,447
14th
$65,214
15th
$61,401
16th
$58,014
17th
$55,052
18th
$52,510
19th
$50,394
20th
$48,698
21st
$47,006
22nd
$45,311
23rd
$43,619
24th
$41,923
25th
$40,442
26th
$38,961
27th
$37,475
28th
$35,994
29th
$34,513
30th
$33,242
31st
$31,972
32nd
$30,701
33rd
$29,430
34th
$28,159
35th
$27,103
36th
$26,043
37th
$24,986
38th
$23,926
39th
$22,866
40th
$22,020
41st
$21,174
42nd
$20,328
43rd
$19,478
44th
$18,633
45th
$17,997
46th
$17,362
47th
$16,726
48th
$16,091
49th
$15,456
50th
$14,820
51st
$14,399
52nd
$13,974
53rd
$13,549
54th
$13,129
55th
$12,704
56th
$12,279
57th
$11,858
58th
$11,433
59th
$11,012
60th
$10,587
61st
$10,377
62nd
$10,162
63rd
$9,952
64th
$9,741
65th
$9,527
WHERE IS THE FM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?
The FM Championship is played at TPC Boston, it's home since beginning as an event on the LPGA Tour calendar in 2024. TPC Boston was designed by Arnold Palmer and built in 2002 before being re-designed in 2007 by Gill Hanse and Brad Faxon.
Before 2019, TPC Boston hosted the Deutsche Bank Championship (2003-2016) and the Dell Technologies Championship on the PGA Tour. After the tournament made way for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, TPC Boston joined the rotation to stage the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
