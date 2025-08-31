FM Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The highest total prize purse outside of the five Major championships is available at the LPGA Tour's FM Championship, held at TPC Boston

Hae Ran Ryu with the FM Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season is this week's FM Championship at TPC Boston, where the largest prize purse outside of the five Majors is up for grabs.

Haeran Ryu defeated fellow Korean, Jin Young Ko in a playoff 12 months ago to lift the $570,000 top prize, but there is even more money available as a stacked field returns in 2025.

A total of $4.1 million is on the line in the north-east this time - a $300,000 increase from 2024. FM has vowed to up the total payout each season of its five-year agreement until $5 million is reached in 2028.

But, for this year, the winner of the FM Championship will scoop an impressive $615,000 with each of the top eight on track for a six-figure payout of their own.

Not only are there financial incentives for all of those who made the weekend in Boston, but FM has also covered all accommodation, food and travel costs for anyone who was a part of the initial field. In addition, there is a $1,000 stipend for players who miss the cut.

Hae Ran Ryu takes a tee shot at the FM Championship

Haeran Ryu in action at the 2024 FM Championship on her way to winning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston.

FM Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$615,000

2nd

$386,734

3rd

$280,548

4th

$217,026

5th

$174,682

6th

$142,921

7th

$119,630

8th

$104,810

9th

$94,223

10th

$85,753

11th

$79,399

12th

$74,105

13th

$69,447

14th

$65,214

15th

$61,401

16th

$58,014

17th

$55,052

18th

$52,510

19th

$50,394

20th

$48,698

21st

$47,006

22nd

$45,311

23rd

$43,619

24th

$41,923

25th

$40,442

26th

$38,961

27th

$37,475

28th

$35,994

29th

$34,513

30th

$33,242

31st

$31,972

32nd

$30,701

33rd

$29,430

34th

$28,159

35th

$27,103

36th

$26,043

37th

$24,986

38th

$23,926

39th

$22,866

40th

$22,020

41st

$21,174

42nd

$20,328

43rd

$19,478

44th

$18,633

45th

$17,997

46th

$17,362

47th

$16,726

48th

$16,091

49th

$15,456

50th

$14,820

51st

$14,399

52nd

$13,974

53rd

$13,549

54th

$13,129

55th

$12,704

56th

$12,279

57th

$11,858

58th

$11,433

59th

$11,012

60th

$10,587

61st

$10,377

62nd

$10,162

63rd

$9,952

64th

$9,741

65th

$9,527

WHERE IS THE FM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?

A general view of TPC Boston during the 2025 FM Championship

A general view of TPC Boston during the 2025 FM Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The FM Championship is played at TPC Boston, it's home since beginning as an event on the LPGA Tour calendar in 2024. TPC Boston was designed by Arnold Palmer and built in 2002 before being re-designed in 2007 by Gill Hanse and Brad Faxon.

Before 2019, TPC Boston hosted the Deutsche Bank Championship (2003-2016) and the Dell Technologies Championship on the PGA Tour. After the tournament made way for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, TPC Boston joined the rotation to stage the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

