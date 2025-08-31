FM Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour season is this week's FM Championship at TPC Boston, where the largest prize purse outside of the five Majors is up for grabs.

Haeran Ryu defeated fellow Korean, Jin Young Ko in a playoff 12 months ago to lift the $570,000 top prize, but there is even more money available as a stacked field returns in 2025.

A total of $4.1 million is on the line in the north-east this time - a $300,000 increase from 2024. FM has vowed to up the total payout each season of its five-year agreement until $5 million is reached in 2028.

But, for this year, the winner of the FM Championship will scoop an impressive $615,000 with each of the top eight on track for a six-figure payout of their own.

Not only are there financial incentives for all of those who made the weekend in Boston, but FM has also covered all accommodation, food and travel costs for anyone who was a part of the initial field. In addition, there is a $1,000 stipend for players who miss the cut.

Haeran Ryu in action at the 2024 FM Championship on her way to winning (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as prize money, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer to this week’s winner.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston.

FM Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $615,000 2nd $386,734 3rd $280,548 4th $217,026 5th $174,682 6th $142,921 7th $119,630 8th $104,810 9th $94,223 10th $85,753 11th $79,399 12th $74,105 13th $69,447 14th $65,214 15th $61,401 16th $58,014 17th $55,052 18th $52,510 19th $50,394 20th $48,698 21st $47,006 22nd $45,311 23rd $43,619 24th $41,923 25th $40,442 26th $38,961 27th $37,475 28th $35,994 29th $34,513 30th $33,242 31st $31,972 32nd $30,701 33rd $29,430 34th $28,159 35th $27,103 36th $26,043 37th $24,986 38th $23,926 39th $22,866 40th $22,020 41st $21,174 42nd $20,328 43rd $19,478 44th $18,633 45th $17,997 46th $17,362 47th $16,726 48th $16,091 49th $15,456 50th $14,820 51st $14,399 52nd $13,974 53rd $13,549 54th $13,129 55th $12,704 56th $12,279 57th $11,858 58th $11,433 59th $11,012 60th $10,587 61st $10,377 62nd $10,162 63rd $9,952 64th $9,741 65th $9,527

WHERE IS THE FM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?

A general view of TPC Boston during the 2025 FM Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FM Championship is played at TPC Boston, it's home since beginning as an event on the LPGA Tour calendar in 2024. TPC Boston was designed by Arnold Palmer and built in 2002 before being re-designed in 2007 by Gill Hanse and Brad Faxon.

Before 2019, TPC Boston hosted the Deutsche Bank Championship (2003-2016) and the Dell Technologies Championship on the PGA Tour. After the tournament made way for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, TPC Boston joined the rotation to stage the FedEx St Jude Championship.