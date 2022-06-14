'It Was A Business Decision' - DeChambeau Explains LIV Golf Move
Bryson DeChambeau has spoken to the media for the first time since his PGA Tour U-turn
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Less than two weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau dismissed claims that he was set to join the LIV Golf Series, saying it was a "risk" to leave the PGA Tour and one he wasn't prepared to make. Now, he and a multitude of the world's best players have joined the rival Series.
Describing that move ahead of the US Open, the American said: "It was a business decision first and foremost and that's all there was to it. It’s given me a lot more opportunity outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So for me, that was the decision.”
It is no secret that the lure of the LIV Golf Series is money, with players reportedly being offered lucrative signing bonuses as well as competing in shortened events for elevated purses. DeChambeau did not hide that fact: "There was a lot of financials to it and a lot of time,” he said. “I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well.”
The 28-year old expressed his desire to once again play on the PGA Tour but admitted that his future involvement was no longer a decision in his control. "I would love to, it would be an honour," he said. "But it’s not my decision to make. That’s someone else’s decision that’s making that for me. I would love to play the Memorial. I would love to play the Arnold Palmer [Invitational]."
As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division 1 Championship and the US Amateur in the same year. The American then joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the third person to win those titles and the US Open following his victory in 2020. In doing so, he also became just the sixth player in history to have won both the US Amateur and US Open.
The Scientist however, was not deterred that his allegiance with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series would damage his legacy. Instead he insisted: "We'll have a new legacy. Whatever that is."
DeChambeau has only made seven PGA Tour appearances in his injury stricken 2022 season and arrives at Brookline off the back of three consecutive missed cuts. The American finished T26 in his US Open title defence last year.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
US Open Golf Betting Tips 2022
Who is the GM Tipster backing to win at Brookline this week?
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
Pre-Round Grooming - How To Look Sharp For The 19th Hole
Neutrogena(r) T/Gel's range of daily anti-dandruff shampoos are an ideal way to feel fresh both on and off the course
By Elliott Heath • Published