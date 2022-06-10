Bryson DeChambeau Signs With LIV Golf

DeChambeau will now feature at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, with the 28-year-old set to be banned by the PGA Tour

After being linked with LIV Golf over the past few days, it has been officially revealed that Bryson DeChambeau has signed with the Saudi-backed Series.

In a statement from CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman, stated: “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

