Bryson DeChambeau Signs With LIV Golf
DeChambeau will now feature at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, with the 28-year-old set to be banned by the PGA Tour
After being linked with LIV Golf over the past few days, it has been officially revealed that Bryson DeChambeau has signed with the Saudi-backed Series.
In a statement from CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman, stated: “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.
“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.