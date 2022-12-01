Investec South African Open Championship 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming South African Open.
The DP World Tour is split between Australia for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and the South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg. Dan Bradbury is looking to go back-to-back after winning the Joburg Open in just his 3rd DP World Tour start. He was also a sponsors invite for the week and claimed the title by three shots from Sami Valimaki.
Other well-known players in the field this week are former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, Valimaki, Adrian Otaegui, Thriston Lawrance and big-hitting Wilco Nienaber. To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details.
Investec South African Open Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
US TV Schedule - 2022 Investec South African Open Championship
All times EST
Thursday, December 1: 5am-10am (Golf Channel)
Friday, December 2: 5am-10am (Golf Channel)
Saturday, December 3: 4.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)
Sunday, December 4: 4.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
UK TV Schedule - 2022 Investec South African Open Championship
Thursday, December 1: 10am-3pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Friday, December 2: 10am-3pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Saturday, December 3: 9.30am-2.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Sunday, December 4: 9.30am-2.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
