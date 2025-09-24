Keegan Bradley's Justin Rose Slip-Up And Donald's Money Line - What You Might Have Missed From The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The start of the 2025 Ryder Cup feels that bit more real following a bright, breezy and at times stirring Opening Ceremony at Bethpage Black.

The ceremony had to be brought forward a day with Thursday threatening to be a washout with heavy rain forecast, and beneath overcast (although mercifully dry) skies, Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon introduced the two captains, Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, who were joined on stage by their teams.

Both captains made classy speeches in what was a short but sweet ceremony, but there were one or two moments along that way that raised eyebrows.

Here are a few things you may have missed from the Opening Ceremony.

BRADLEY'S BLOOPER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You could tell from the moment Bradley led his team out that he was brimming with pride at having the chance to lead the US at the New York venue.

Not only is the honor redemption for controversially being left out of the team for the 2023 match, but he attended New York's St. John's University and hails from New England.

His speech was generally excellent, too, stirring the emotions as he spoke about his start in golf and paid homage to the area and the Ryder Cup in general.

There was one slip-up, though, when he recalled attending the 1999 Ryder Cup as a youngster, and instead of describing Justin Leonard's winning putt, he said Justin Rose!

That drew a good laugh from the Europeans sitting listening on stage, but it couldn't detract from a very classy speech overall.

DONALD'S MONEY LINE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Bradley, Luke Donald didn't really put a foot wrong during his speech, and if anything, he took the fight to the US.

Much has been made of Bradley's team being paid for the first time in the match's history this year, particularly as that's something the Europeans have shown next to no interest in participating in.

Is that going to be a point drummed home by Donald to get his team up for the battle ahead? After his speech, you'd have to say, "Yes."

Donald spoke about what the Ryder Cup meant, saying: "It is not about prize money," and later: "We are fueled by something money cannot buy."

THE CROWD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing to note is that, considering the worsening weather and the fact the captain's pairings for Friday's foursomes session didn't follow, there was an impressively large crowd watching the Opening Ceremony.

But how did they react? Well, it wasn't wholly hostile towards the Europeans although there was more than a smattering of boos among the mild applause and some cheers that greeted the captain and his team.

As for the US contingent, the reaction was predictably far more welcoming, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" ringing around Bethpage Black as they were introduced.

On that note, particular fervour was reserved for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, New Yorker Cameron Young and fan favorite Bryson DeChambeau.

IMPARTIAL? NOT LIKELY!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is to be expected that Team Europe will have to work hard to gain the respect of the US crowd when the action gets underway, and Californian co-host Kira K. Dixon whipped things up as best she could when introducing the home team.

She proclaimed Team USA is: "Ready to take back the Ryder Cup!" to predictably rapturous applause and cheers, and all while the Europeans were on stage to witness it.

We'll know by the end of the Sunday singles whether that turns out to be prophetic or the kiss of death.

BRYSON READY FOR BUSINESS

Bryson DeChambeau is predicably attracting headlines in the build-up to the Ryder Cup, not least courtesy of Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who questioned his priorities earlier in the week, and said he's a "captain's nightmare."

DeChambeau responded in a comedic manner at Wednesday's Team USA practice session, but could Chamblee be correct?

Not if the LIV Golfer's demeanor at the opening ceremony is anything to go by, as he seemed completely locked in to the task ahead when he was introduced to the crowd, wearing a stern look and punching the air with his fist.

When are the Ryder Cup pairings announced?

Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald are set to announce their opening foursomes session pairings at 4pm on Thursday.

Live updates from...