Keegan Bradley's Justin Rose Slip-Up And Donald's Money Line - What You Might Have Missed From The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

The start of the 2025 Ryder Cup feels that bit more real following a bright, breezy and at times stirring Opening Ceremony at Bethpage Black.
The ceremony had to be brought forward a day with Thursday threatening to be a washout with heavy rain forecast, and beneath overcast (although mercifully dry) skies, Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon introduced the two captains, Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, who were joined on stage by their teams.
Both captains made classy speeches in what was a short but sweet ceremony, but there were one or two moments along that way that raised eyebrows.
Here are a few things you may have missed from the Opening Ceremony.
BRADLEY'S BLOOPER
You could tell from the moment Bradley led his team out that he was brimming with pride at having the chance to lead the US at the New York venue.
Not only is the honor redemption for controversially being left out of the team for the 2023 match, but he attended New York's St. John's University and hails from New England.
His speech was generally excellent, too, stirring the emotions as he spoke about his start in golf and paid homage to the area and the Ryder Cup in general.
There was one slip-up, though, when he recalled attending the 1999 Ryder Cup as a youngster, and instead of describing Justin Leonard's winning putt, he said Justin Rose!
That drew a good laugh from the Europeans sitting listening on stage, but it couldn't detract from a very classy speech overall.
DONALD'S MONEY LINE
Unlike Bradley, Luke Donald didn't really put a foot wrong during his speech, and if anything, he took the fight to the US.
Much has been made of Bradley's team being paid for the first time in the match's history this year, particularly as that's something the Europeans have shown next to no interest in participating in.
Is that going to be a point drummed home by Donald to get his team up for the battle ahead? After his speech, you'd have to say, "Yes."
Donald spoke about what the Ryder Cup meant, saying: "It is not about prize money," and later: "We are fueled by something money cannot buy."
THE CROWD
The first thing to note is that, considering the worsening weather and the fact the captain's pairings for Friday's foursomes session didn't follow, there was an impressively large crowd watching the Opening Ceremony.
But how did they react? Well, it wasn't wholly hostile towards the Europeans although there was more than a smattering of boos among the mild applause and some cheers that greeted the captain and his team.
As for the US contingent, the reaction was predictably far more welcoming, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" ringing around Bethpage Black as they were introduced.
On that note, particular fervour was reserved for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, New Yorker Cameron Young and fan favorite Bryson DeChambeau.
IMPARTIAL? NOT LIKELY!
It is to be expected that Team Europe will have to work hard to gain the respect of the US crowd when the action gets underway, and Californian co-host Kira K. Dixon whipped things up as best she could when introducing the home team.
She proclaimed Team USA is: "Ready to take back the Ryder Cup!" to predictably rapturous applause and cheers, and all while the Europeans were on stage to witness it.
We'll know by the end of the Sunday singles whether that turns out to be prophetic or the kiss of death.
BRYSON READY FOR BUSINESS
Bryson DeChambeau is predicably attracting headlines in the build-up to the Ryder Cup, not least courtesy of Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who questioned his priorities earlier in the week, and said he's a "captain's nightmare."
DeChambeau responded in a comedic manner at Wednesday's Team USA practice session, but could Chamblee be correct?
Not if the LIV Golfer's demeanor at the opening ceremony is anything to go by, as he seemed completely locked in to the task ahead when he was introduced to the crowd, wearing a stern look and punching the air with his fist.
When are the Ryder Cup pairings announced?
Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald are set to announce their opening foursomes session pairings at 4pm on Thursday.
REMINDER
Just a reminder that, in a change from usual, the captain's pairings for the Friday morning foursomes won't be made immediately after the Opening Ceremony after it was moved forward a day. We'll just have to wait until tomorrow.
CARSON DALY AND KIRA K. DIXON WRAP THINGS UP
We're back to Daly and Dixon now, with thanks to the two teams and that is that!
US NATIONAL ANTHEM
Mike DelGuidice sings the US national anthem after Bradley departs the stage having introduced his players. He can hold a note, that's for sure. Stirring.
TEAM EUROPE WIVES AND PARTNERS...
KEEGAN'S PRIDE
You can tell Keegan Bradley is brimming with pride to be captaining the US, and not far from where he was raised. It must mean everything to him and that earlier blooper aside, this is a heartfelt and classy speech of thanks.
SMART-CASUAL FROM TEAM EUROPE...
NOW IT'S KEEGAN'S TURN
He receives a rapturous welcome, but what's this? He reminisces about attending the notorious Ryder Cup in 1999, but instead of the moment Justin Leonard holed the winning putt he says Justin Rose. Oops!
DONALD WRAPS UP HIS SPEECH
Donald reminds us that only four European teams have won it before. We then cut dramatically to Rory McIlroy, looking vaguely sinister in dark suit and shades.
The Europeans are cutting a slightly more casual look, by the way. No ties for these boys, although everyone to a man on the US team is wearing one.
Donald finishes with thanks to his family, which receives warm applause, and now he's introducing his vice-captains.
DONALD'S UP
Now Luke Donald's at the podium. "It is not about prize money or world ranking points," he says, perhaps pointedly with regards to the US team taking payments for the first time this year. "It's about pride."
"Make no mistake, our players are ready," he continues. We'll know how true that is by the end of play on Sunday.
HERE COME TEAM USA...
"Ready to take back the Ryder Cup," proclaims Kira as the US team stride out in matching black suits.
Not sure Luke Donald or his team, also on stage, will agree.
You may not be surprised to learn Keegan Bradley and his charges got a slightly warmer reception, including copious chants of "USA, USA, USA!"
ON WE GO WITH TEAM EUROPE ON STAGE
Carson has been joined by Kira K. Dixon, where we cut to another montage, this time of the Junior Ryder Cup.
Now there's more footage as we're introduced to the European captain, vice-captains and his team. And now they appear on stage to a mix of boos, cheers and some polite applause.
THE OPENING CEREMONY BEGINS
TV host Carson Daly is on introductory duties. He's just reminding everyone it's been 730 days since the last Ryder Cup. The next five promise to pack about as much drama in as the previous two years.
We now have a nice Ryder Cup montage with footage of editions gone by, which is helping set the tone nicely for what's to come. Where's that scene of Ian Poulter with the bulging eyes at Medinah though? Oh, there it is! They've not missed a trick with this. That got the emotions stirring.
We're back to the stage now and here we go.
NOW IT FEELS REAL
It's felt like an age since the two teams were finalized with the captain's picks, but the Opening Ceremony is where things get very real indeed, and as it well might - the 45th Ryder Cup begins the day after tomorrow!
Goodness knows how the players are feeling because I'm already a bundle of nervous anticipation.
Anyway, while we wait for the Opening Ceremony to begin, just one thing to note - the timing for the captains to reveal their pairings for the Friday morning foursomes hasn't changed. We're still expecting that this time tomorrow.
WELCOME!
Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony, which has been brought forward by a day because of the probability of "inclement weather" on Thursday.
I'll take you through all the points of note as it unfolds at Bethpage Black, where we're expecting, among other things, ceremonial speeches and introductions.
We're about 10 minutes away from the start.