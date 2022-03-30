How To Watch The Masters On BBC
With the first Major of the year fast approaching, this is how to watch the Masters on BBC
The long wait for the first Major tournament of the year, the Masters, is nearly over. The very best in the world will soon be taking to the iconic Augusta National Golf Club to compete for the coveted Green Jacket.
The 86th edition of the Masters will be held from Thursday 7 April to Sunday 10 April with play commencing at approximately 2pm UK time (7am ET). It will shift to 4pm UK time (11am ET) for the weekend coverage once the halfway cut is made. Specific tee times will be confirmed by tournament officials on the week of the event.
The Masters has a rich tradition of terrestrial broadcast in the UK but as of 2019, the BBC stopped showing live coverage of Major tournaments; a tradition that dated back to 1966. Since 2020 the BBC has only been permitted to show the highlights, meaning there is no way for terrestrial users to tune in to the live coverage for free in the UK.
The tournament will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports Golf in the UK but fans can catch highlights on BBC2 following the commencement of play. The Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS will share the American coverage.
How to watch the Masters on BBC
The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.
Friday 8th – Round One Highlights
00:30-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
15:15-16:45 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 9th – Round Two Highlights
00:50-02:20 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
10:30-12:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday 10th – Round Three Highlights
00:05-01:35 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
11:30-13:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Monday 11th – Round Four Highlights
00:00-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
14:30-16:30 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Click for a full rundown on how to watch the Masters.
