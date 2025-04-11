Can I Watch The Masters For Free?

Want to watch The Masters but don't want to sign up to a long-term TV or streaming deal? You might just be able to watch The Masters for free...

Here, we have details on free trials and offers from major broadcasters, plus information on the free streaming options available through the Masters' own website and app.

Free streaming on Masters.com and the Masters app

The Masters is hosting free live streaming on its own website, and app for those in the USA.

Broadcasters queue up to show the biggest event in golf but the organisation itself is so big it can afford to then give it away for free.

Both Masters.com and the Masters app are hosting live streaming on all four days of play at Augusta National. Not only do you get the supplementary feeds including Featured Groups and Holes, you also get a direct simulcast of the main TV broadcast for the day.

That means you'll get whatever live action is shown on ESPN on the first two days, and CBS on the second two days, with the most important moments all captured in one feed.

You won't get the same analysts and interviews as you do with the ESPN or CBS crews. That then comes down to personal preference of the coverage you want and what you're willing to pay for it.

Note that the Masters streaming only works in the USA. If you're US-based but abroad while the tournament is on you can still get your usual access by using a VPN – more on that at the bottom of this page.

Free trials

A number of major broadcasters are offering free trials in time for The Masters. You can sign up, watch The Masters for free, and then cancel without paying a penny, if you felt you wouldn't get any long-term value out of the subscription.

7 days free on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the streaming platform of CBS, which has the rights in the US for the final two days of The Masters. To get the main CBS TV coverage, as well as the multi-feed streams, you'll need to select the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which is $12.99 per month if you continue after the free trial ends.

7 days free on Fubo Fubo is a US cord-cutting provider that gives you cable TV in a streaming package, including the two US Masters rights-holders: ESPN and CBS. Plans start from $84.99 per month but right now you can try it free for one week.

7-day free trial, or 1 month for $1 Fans in Australia have a choice with Kayo Sports when it comes to Masters streaming deals. The platform for Fox Sports' coverage has a seven-day free trial available, much like the above broadcasters, but it's also giving you a whole month for just 1 Aussie Dollar (it's usually $25). That's not quite free but it's a nice offer all the same.

Watch The Masters for free from anywhere

If you're outside of your home country right now, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the great Masters TV deals – a VPN will allow you to watch your usual streams from anywhere.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can re-route your traffic through virtual servers located all over the world, meaning you can alter your device's location and bypass the geo-restrictions imposed on all the platforms mentioned above. It's great for watching your usual golf coverage even while travelling.